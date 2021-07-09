Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel, Santa Fe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel; Santa Fe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR WESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHEASTERN SANTA FE COUNTIES At 247 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tererro, or 12 miles northeast of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eastern Santa Fe, Tererro, Hyde Memorial State Park, Tesuque and Glorieta. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH