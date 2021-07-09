Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Cuba approves emergency use of home-grown Covid vaccine, Latin America's first

By Katell ABIVEN, YAMIL LAGE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtUmq_0asQaRVg00
A sticker of the Cuban coronavirus vaccine Abdala on the windshield of a car in Havana on July 9, 2021 /AFP

Cuba on Friday approved its home-grown Abdala vaccine for emergency use, the first Latin American coronavirus jab to reach this stage and a possible lifeline for a region trying to battle a killer pandemic with modest means.

The country's CECMED health regulator gave the go-ahead after Abdala's makers last month announced the vaccine candidate was more than 92 percent effective at preventing Covid-19 disease after three doses.

Cuba is working on five coronavirus vaccines, and in May started immunizing its population using two of them -- Abdala and Soberana 2 -- even before they received approval.

By this week, 6.8 million of Cuba's 11.2 million people have received at least one dose of either vaccine, while 1.6 million have the required three doses.

The country has not bought or sought vaccines from elsewhere, and aims to immunize its population before the end of the year.

In June, the state-run BioCubaFarma laboratory said Abdala "shows efficacy of 92.28 percent in its three-dose scheme."

The World Health Organization has set a 50-percent efficacy threshold for coronavirus vaccines to qualify for approved global roll-out, though individual countries can green-light jabs without the UN stamp for domestic use.

The CECMED said approval of Abdala was based on its analysis that it met requirements for "quality, safety and effectiveness."

And Aica Laboratories, where the vaccine is produced, said there had been "a rigorous process of evaluation of the dossier and... inspections of the plants involved."

Under American sanctions, communist Cuba has a long tradition of making its own vaccines, dating back to the 1980s.

Nearly 80 percent of its inoculations are produced locally.

- Soberana 2 next? -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEr3c_0asQaRVg00
People wait to receive the Cuban Abdala vaccine in Havana on July 9, 2021 /AFP

On Thursday, the Finlay Institute which makes Soberana 2 said it, too, showed efficacy exceeding 91 percent after three doses.

Eduardo Martinez, president of BioCubaFarma, said Soberana 2 will be submitted to the regulatory authority in the coming days for its own emergency approval.

Cuba has recorded more than 224,000 Covid-19 cases among its population of 11.2 million, and some 1,450 deaths.

It has seen a recent spike in infections, with a new daily infection record reported Friday.

On Wednesday, authorities sent an urgent deployment of doctors and medical equipment to the province of Matanzas -- where foreign tourists have continued to visit -- after hospitals there reached capacity.

A local company has been commissioned to make more hospital beds for Matanzas and there is a social media campaign to raise donations.

Elsewhere in Latin America, the situation remains worrying.

Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll -- more than 530,000. Colombia recently crossed the grim threshold of 100,000 coronavirus deaths and Peru is now the country with the world's highest death toll per capita.

Mexico, whose recorded death toll of 234,000 is the fourth-highest in the world, said Tuesday it is battling a fresh pandemic wave.

A locally produced vaccine offers a glimpse of hope for Latin America and the Caribbean, a region which the UN says has fully vaccinated just over 13.6 percent of its population compared to 34.9 percent in the European Union and 46.3 percent in North America.

The region comprises a third of the world's coronavirus death toll despite representing just 8.4 percent of the global population.

Venezuela has signed a contract to purchase 12 million doses of Abdala and has already started using the Cuban jab in its vaccination campaign.

Argentina's health minister visited the island in May to discuss a possible vaccine deal and Mexico has expressed interest.

There is no requirement for the WHO to approve such bilateral vaccine deals.

Abdala and Soberana 2 are recombinant protein vaccines that work by recreating the "spikes" on the surface of the coronavirus and introducing it to the body, training the immune system to recognize intruders and fight back in case of a real infection.

Recombinant vaccines, unlike some coronavirus shots already in use, do not need extreme refrigeration.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#North America#Covid#Cuban#Latin American#Cecmed#Biocubafarma Laboratory#Un#Aica Laboratories#The Finlay Institute#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Country
Cuba
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Country
Brazil
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Related
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

Latin America split along ideological lines in Cuba protests

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Latin American governments have split along ideological lines over widespread protests in Cuba, with Mexico’s president blaming the U.S. embargo for fomenting the unrest while Chile and Peru urged the Cuban government to allow pro-democracy protests. Thousands of Cubans have participated in the biggest protests in decades...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Arabia approves Moderna's COVID vaccine -state news agency

CAIRO - July 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Food and Drug Authority on Friday approved Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine (MRNA.O) for use in the kingdom, the state news agency (SPA) said. The authority added that after this approval, authorities will start procedures to import the two-dose vaccine, the news agency...
AgricultureWorld Economic Forum

Latin America

Latin America could become a world leader in non-commercial open science. Fernanda Beigel from the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo makes the case that Latin America has the optimal conditions to create open science infrastructure. COVID-19 cost Latin America and the Caribbean 1.5 million jobs. Here’s how to recover them. Low-skilled...
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Legalization In Latin America: Who’s Next After Mexico?

These three countries are far from the only jurisdictions of interest in Latin America and the Caribbean. There could be dark horses that surprise us. In what has undoubtedly been the biggest cannabis news to come out of Latin America in a while, Mexico’s Supreme Court declared the prohibition on adult-use cannabis to be unconstitutional. This means you can now drive the 7,498 miles between Sydney, Nova Scotia and Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas passing solely through jurisdictions where cannabis is legal (though you should not attempt to cross any international borders with cannabis).
WorldPosted by
AFP

WHO warns of 'dangerous' variants as Covid cases rise globally

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that "more dangerous" variants of Covid-19 could tear across the world as global infections soared to half a million daily, largely driven by the virulent Delta strain. An AFP tally of official sources found that after an initial dip, cases have been rising again worldwide since the end of June, topping 540,000 on Tuesday and again on Wednesday. "The pandemic is nowhere near finished," the WHO's emergency committee said in a statement. It highlighted "the strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern that may be even more challenging to control".
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sahpra approves use of China's Sinovac vaccine for South Africans

The Chinese manufactured Sinovac vaccine has been approved in South Africa. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has given it the nod, with some conditions. Sahpra said the authorisation was based on data submitted between March and June. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has authorised the...
Businessaustinnews.net

Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, July 15

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Hospital admissions and deaths due to COVID-19 have declined in Brazil thanks to progress in vaccination against the virus, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) said on Wednesday. In its weekly bulletin on the pandemic, the federally-funded medical research facility said that for the first time since...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Cuba makes concession to protesters, lets travelers bring in food duty-free

Travelers arriving in Cuba can now bring in food, medicine and other essentials without paying customs, the government said Wednesday in a concession to angry and unprecedented street protests. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said in a televised address there would be no limit placed on these goods coming in and the change will be in effect until the end of the year. Cubans took to the streets in droves on Sunday in an explosion of anger over economic hardship marked by shortages of food, electricity and other essentials. One of the protesters' demands was for people arriving in Cuba to be able to bring in food, medicine and personal hygiene items from abroad without paying customs duties.
Currenciesambcrypto.com

Brazil’s CVM gives nod to Latin America’s first Ethereum ETF

While proposals for a Bitcoin ETF have struggled to get approval from the SEC in the U.S, Brazil has managed to take another major step by releasing the first Ether ETF. The Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) is in the news after it gave a nod to the first ETF for Ethereum’s native currency on Tuesday, one which will be managed by QR Asset Management and will appear as QETH11 on the ticker.
Healthwhtc.com

Malaysia approves China’s Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s health ministry said on Friday it has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China’s Sinopharm. The Sinopharm vaccine in Malaysia was registered by pharmaceutical company Duopharma Sdn Bhd, Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement. Duopharma...
Pharmaceuticalsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Nigeria approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use

Moscow [Russia], July 15 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria (NAFDAC). An official release stated that Nigeria has become the 68th country in...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. will ship 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Argentina

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - The United States will begin shipping 3.5 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccines to Argentina on Friday, part of a bilateral deal between the countries, a White House official said. The official, who did not wish to be named, said the U.S. government will...
PharmaceuticalsPublic Radio International PRI

Cuba’s homegrown vaccine plan

Cuba is a world leader in medicine, and has quickly developed its own promising COVID-19 vaccines. About a quarter of the population has received at least one dose. The World’s Elana Gordon reports on Cuba's unusual success in vaccine development, and how that is colliding with the current unrest in the country.
Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

Venezuelan nurses and teachers ask not to apply Cuban vaccine to minors

Caracas, Jul 16 (EFE) .- The Caracas College of Nurses and several teachers claimed this Friday that the Cuban vaccine Abdala not be applied to minors in Venezuela, which they consider to be still a “prototype” despite having received their authorization for emergency use by the island authorities. “Children are...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden foreign policy team scrambles to address Latin American crises

President Biden ’s foreign policy is being upended by a series of cascading crises in the Western Hemisphere and posing significant challenges for a State Department that still doesn’t have its full regional team in place. The degree of political disarray in the Americas is historic: protests in Colombia have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy