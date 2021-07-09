Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kershaw, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Kershaw; Lancaster The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lancaster County in central South Carolina Northwestern Kershaw County in central South Carolina * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 447 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Heath Springs, or 11 miles south of Lancaster, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Heath Springs, Faith Christian School and Pleasant Hill. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH