Because Of You, I May Never Write Another Love Letter Again
I covered every inch of the camper with post-it notes. I placed little pieces of paper with my handwriting on every wall, every surface. God, I must have spent at least two hours writing down every single memory of ours that I could possibly put onto paper. I knew there would never be enough post-it notes in the world to hold all of the words I would use to describe my love for you. I knew, as I wrote our love story in cliff notes, that I would hate the ending.thoughtcatalog.com
