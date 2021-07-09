Norway passes law requiring influencers to label retouched photos on social media
Legislators in Norway's Parliament have passed a new law, by a 72-15 vote, that will require content creators to disclose when they have retouched or added a filter to a photo. Yahoo News reports that the law will apply to influencers and advertisers alike, to address 'body pressure in society.' After garnering overwhelming support in parliament, the law will go into effect when directed by Harald V, the current King of Norway.www.dpreview.com
