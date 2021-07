Reports suggest the delta variant affects the body in a different manner from other strains of the coronavirus, according to a Yale Medicine article. “It seems like cough and loss of smell are less common. And headache, sore throat, runny nose, and fever are present based on the most recent surveys in Britain, where more than 90 percent of the cases are due to the delta strain,” Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases specialist and a vaccinologist Dr. Inci Yildirim said in the article.