Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor signs package of bills to help reach NJ’s clean-energy goal

By Briana Vannozzi
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

'Let's embrace this moment and keep pushing forward with new ideas to spur new technologies'. Gov. Phil Murphy is pointing to a package of clean-energy bills he signed Friday as one move toward combating climate change. It also will push the state closer to his goal of reaching 100% clean energy in the next 30 years. The four bills will increase solar development and encourage more people to purchase zero-emission vehicles by boosting the number of fueling and charging stations in the state.

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 1

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Sierra Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Cars
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
NJ Spotlight

$36

Annual savings for typical PSE&G residential customer if agreement on transmission rates is approved. We know how utility bills can press people’s budgets in the best of times and how onerous they have become for so many during the pandemic. As of May, more than 350,000 households in New Jersey were estimated to be in arrears on their utility bills, about half with bills more than five months overdue. Now comes news of a very small savings in the offing for customers. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has reached a settlement agreement with the Division of Rate Counsel and a major utility that would cut the typical residential customer’s utility bill by $36 per year, saving about $140 million overall in the first year.
EconomyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Finalizing the rules for NJ’s legal marijuana industry

Chair of Cannabis Regulatory Commission says revisions possible as experts, public weigh in. Federal laws on marijuana have led to issues in states where the substance is legal, including New Jersey, affecting everything from banking to advertising. That was a flashpoint during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission, the body tasked with setting rules for the new marketplace by Aug. 21. Rules on packaging, labeling and advertising were a major focus.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Our vulnerable communities are key building blocks of a cleaner, healthier and wealthier NJ

‘Clean Energy Equity Act…ensures that New Jersey’s overburdened communities benefit from clean-energy access, energy savings and job opportunities’. Low-income families who suffer with energy insecurity benefit the most from lower monthly electric bills, local jobs and a more resilient community. Landmark legislation that will help reduce the energy burden of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: NJ Supreme Court declines to hear PSEG ratepayer-subsidies case

A case challenging subsidies paid by PSEG customers to support its nuclear plants has gone all the way to the New Jersey Supreme Court. And the court has declined to hear the appeal. The New Jersey Rate Counsel and others were challenging the 2019 decision to award nearly $1 billion in subsidies to the utility. Without the money, PSEG argued the state’s three nuclear power plants would have to shut down because they were no longer profitable. Rate Counsel Director Stefanie Brand said she was surprised by the court’s decision. For more, check out Tom Johnson’s story.
Income TaxPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Tax rebates, IRS refunds, health care expansion

More than 760,000 NJ households are eligible for a rebate check of up to $500 from the state Treasury. Some residents should have already received their tax rebates from the state. The Treasury department says it has mailed out more than 200,000 rebates since the beginning of the month, and will continue to do so over the next few weeks. In all, more than 760,000 households are eligible for a rebate check of up to $500, based on income. You’ll recall the Murphy administration and legislative leaders agreed last fall to send tax rebates to families as part of an agreement to raise taxes on high-income residents.
AdvocacyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

More than 2 million people in NJ live in poverty with no federal support

'We were denied for free and reduced lunch because we exceeded the poverty level.'. The federal poverty level is $20,598. Meaning anyone who earns above it does not qualify for federal support programs. But the true poverty level — the minimum a family of three needs to earn in order to get by in New Jersey — is $74,372. And there are more than 3 million people in New Jersey who fall below that number, with more than 2 million making too much to qualify for federal support, but not enough to pay for daily expenses like food, housing, childcare, transportation and health care. Advocates say the federal government should adjust the federal poverty level to account for the cost of living in high-cost states like New Jersey, so that individuals and families don’t go without their basic needs.
Public HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Parents sue governor to block any renewal of school mask mandate

Gov. Murphy has said he has no plans to renew mandate but reserved right to reconsider if COVID-19 cases kept climbing. Call it a preemptive strike: A group of parents filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block Gov. Phil Murphy from reimposing a statewide mask mandate on schoolchildren when classes resume this fall, claiming it violates students’ constitutional rights. Murphy has said he has no plans to do that, though he reserved the right to reconsider if cases of COVID-19 kept climbing.
EducationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: 2022’s budget boosts educational opportunities for students who need it most

But more money is only part of the story. Experts are also studying longstanding inequities in initiatives like the Tuition Aid Grant program. The fiscal year 2022 budget deal struck by Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders in June was a monumental spending plan for many reasons: It was the largest budget in New Jersey’s history, made a massive $6.9 billion pension payment and established a new $3.7 billion debt defeasance and prevention fund, to name three reasons. It was also a landmark budget for college access and affordability.
HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

With new laws and rule changes, some see hope in addiction battle

By summer’s end, every New Jersey resident will be legally permitted to purchase the life-saving opioid antidote naloxone without a prescription. And they can then administer it to anyone they believe is suffering from a drug overdose, or share it with others to use on themselves or another individual struggling with addiction.
HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Community advocates push to make prescription medication more affordable

According to a 2019 poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly one in four Americans have a hard time paying for the prescriptions they need, especially seniors who are living on a fixed income. Now, local advocates and lawmakers are pushing to make these drugs more affordable. This past April, House Democrats reintroduced a measure allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prescription prices. Two hearings have already been held in the House to review it. The next steps are expected once the budget reconciliation process starts later this month.
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

New Jerseyans will receive extra cash every month thanks to American Rescue Plan

Families should start receiving child tax credit payments on July 15. This week tens of thousands of households across the state will open their mailboxes and find a check. Some families will receive two. One will be a federal child tax credit slated to cut child poverty in half in New Jersey and the United States. The other will be a state rebate that was promised last year as part of a deal to raise taxes on millionaires.
HealthPosted by
NJ Spotlight

No, Murphy says, it’s not a vaccine passport. It’s an app

New Jerseyans can now access their COVID-19 vaccination records electronically — and at no direct cost — via a computer application called Docket that’s said to make it easier for people to store and prove their immunization status. Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the state Department of Health is...
Energy IndustryPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: Bill to promote solar power awaits Murphy’s signature

Wind power, another Murphy administration priority, will benefit from a new state-aided workplace training program. Among the bills now sitting on Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk is one that would promote solar power in the state. But, not everyone is satisfied with the legislation. The bill would encourage the building of large solar grids, which generate electricity at a lower cost than other solar projects like solar panels on people’s homes. Supporters say it’s the large projects that will help New Jersey meet its clean-energy goals but that this legislation comes at a price.
AgriculturePosted by
NJ Spotlight

Op-Ed: Large-scale solar projects threaten New Jersey’s shrinking farmland

‘Some crops might flourish in the shadow of solar panels, but farming that can take place around and under solar arrays is in fact quite limited.’. There’s no question that we need to significantly increase use of solar and other clean sources of energy as quickly as possible to meet New Jersey’s worthy Energy Master Plan goal of transitioning to 100% clean energy by 2050 and try to prevent the worst effects of climate change. Farms and farmland may very well play some role in this vital effort. However, we cannot jeopardize our rich and rapidly shrinking agricultural lands to do so.
EconomyPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ towns sue makers of ‘forever chemicals,’ saying companies must pay for cleanup

One of those companies, 3M, says it acted ‘responsibly’ and will defend its environmental record. Four New Jersey towns and an investor-owned water supplier are suing 3M, DuPont and other makers of PFAS — so-called forever chemicals — saying the companies knew their products would contaminate drinking water but continued to sell them, and must now pay for their cleanup.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Business Report: NJ arts organizations, Trenton hazard pay, Jersey City investing in SciTech Scity

Grants go out to arts and culture organizations in New Jersey. New Jersey may be open for business, but many arts and culture organizations are still struggling financially and there’s a big push to get them help on the local and federal levels. The Small Business Administration announced this week that 91 venues in New Jersey received a total of $52 million in grants from the Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program, The recipients include the Count Basie Theater, McCarter Theater and New Jersey Performing Arts Center. In the meantime, more than 60 smaller arts, culture and historical nonprofits have recently received funding from the New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery fund. The fund has distributed $1.3 million in grants, according to Jeremy Grunin, co-chair of the fund. This is the latest round of grants. Earlier this year, the fund provided $2.6 million to more than 100 organizations.

Comments / 1

Community Policy