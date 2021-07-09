Governor signs package of bills to help reach NJ’s clean-energy goal
'Let's embrace this moment and keep pushing forward with new ideas to spur new technologies'. Gov. Phil Murphy is pointing to a package of clean-energy bills he signed Friday as one move toward combating climate change. It also will push the state closer to his goal of reaching 100% clean energy in the next 30 years. The four bills will increase solar development and encourage more people to purchase zero-emission vehicles by boosting the number of fueling and charging stations in the state.www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 1