ABC Kids Expo Announces 5 New Board Members Ahead of September Trade Show

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / The 2021 Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show and co-located Healthy Food Expo Florida will be held live September 19-20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. This will be the first time the events will be held in person since 2019. This show will bring together thousands of chefs, industry leaders, owners and operators from the restaurant and foodservice industry ready to get back to business, and to network and conduct business with 350 exhibiting companies. The reinvented trade show and conference will offer five new Educational Summits with content focused specifically on the needs of Independent Restaurateurs, Small to Mid-Sized Chains, Retail, Contract Foodservice, and Technology as well as an expansive show floor, awards presentations, education sessions, and cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs. The event is owned by Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group and sponsored by the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association.