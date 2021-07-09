Cancel
Landon Stinson Arrested In California; Murder Case Investigation Continues

By News Edge Newsroom
whvoradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trigg County man wanted for questioning in connection to the July 3 murder of two Cadiz residents has been arrested in California. 29-year-old Landon Stinson was arrested in Los Angeles Monday afternoon by the California Highway Patrol. Kentucky State Police said they wanted to question Stinson hours after 76-year-old Mildred Faris and her 28-year-old great-nephew Matthew Blakeley were found dead in Faris’ Cerulean Road home Saturday morning. Autopsies determined they died from gunshot wounds.

