Landon Stinson Arrested In California; Murder Case Investigation Continues
The Trigg County man wanted for questioning in connection to the July 3 murder of two Cadiz residents has been arrested in California. 29-year-old Landon Stinson was arrested in Los Angeles Monday afternoon by the California Highway Patrol. Kentucky State Police said they wanted to question Stinson hours after 76-year-old Mildred Faris and her 28-year-old great-nephew Matthew Blakeley were found dead in Faris’ Cerulean Road home Saturday morning. Autopsies determined they died from gunshot wounds.www.whvoradio.com
Comments / 0