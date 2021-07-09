This Copy of ‘X-Men’ No. 1 Just Became One of the Most Expensive Comics Ever After Selling for $807,300

In 2017, a painting sold for $450.3 million, making it the most expensive painting ever sold at public auction. The painting was Salvator Mundi, and it’s thought to be a lost painting by none other than Leonardo da Vinci, a name you might recognize from the 100% historically accurate film The Da Vinci Code. But here’s the thing: what if Leonardo didn’t actually paint this? Experts are divided, and some believe that, at most, Leonardo only touched up portions of the work and didn’t actually paint the entire thing. The new documentary The Lost Leonardo examines the story behind all of this, and the film’s trailer looks mighty intriguing.