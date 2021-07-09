Cancel
This Copy of ‘X-Men’ No. 1 Just Became One of the Most Expensive Comics Ever After Selling for $807,300

By Bryan Hood
It’s not just sports memorabilia hounds who are losing their minds. The same buyer frenzy is infecting other collectible markets as well. Late last month, a near-mint copy of X-Men no. 1 sold for a jaw-dropping $807,300 in an auction overseen by ComicConnect.com. While the gavel price doesn’t make it the most expensive comic book of all time, it smashed the previous record for the same book by more than $300,000.

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
