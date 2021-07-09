Cancel
Chick-fil-A holds onto its fast-food customer service crown for seventh year

By National Desk Staff
KCRA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelated video above: Chick-fil-A employee jumps out of drive-thru window to save choking boy. For the seventh consecutive year, Chick-fil-A topped the fast-food industry in customer satisfaction. It scored an American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) score of 83 out of 100. The restaurant's score decreased 1% from last year's score....

