A new law will require Maine to study the burden of student loan debt in the state. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill that will reinstate the Commission to Study College Affordability and College Completion, which previously met in 2014. The goal of the commission is to study the affordability gap for Maine students in both attending and finishing college, what financial models best serve non-traditional students, and what the average debt is for students graduating from Maine's colleges and universities. It will also look at the potential impact of no-cost community college programs.