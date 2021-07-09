Cancel
Floyd County, GA

Floyd Medical Center expanding robotic-assisted surgery procedures

By From Floyd Medical Center
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloyd Medical Center is investing $3.9 million to add two surgical robots to provide improved comfort and better results for orthopedic surgery patients. A DePuy Synthes VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution, used for total knee replacement surgery, and a second da Vinci Xi Surgical System will be added as part of the $3.9 million project. Both systems enhance the surgeon’s ability to perform minimally invasive procedures with more precision.

