The planned SilverHawks reboot has a whole lot of potential
The 1986 animated TV series SilverHawks, a companion series to the Rankin-Bass hit ThunderCats and the later series TigerSharks, may be getting a revival. An exclusive report today in Deadline says The Nacelle Company, which produces the Netflix nostalgia series The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us, has partnered with San Francisco toy and culture house Super7 to reboot the show, which ran for 65 episodes in the mid-1980s.www.polygon.com
