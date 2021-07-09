Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The planned SilverHawks reboot has a whole lot of potential

By Tasha Robinson
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1986 animated TV series SilverHawks, a companion series to the Rankin-Bass hit ThunderCats and the later series TigerSharks, may be getting a revival. An exclusive report today in Deadline says The Nacelle Company, which produces the Netflix nostalgia series The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us, has partnered with San Francisco toy and culture house Super7 to reboot the show, which ran for 65 episodes in the mid-1980s.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Tv#The Toys That Made Us#The Movies That Made Us#Rankin Bass#Thundercats#Tigersharks#The Nacelle Company#Egyptian#Japanese#Star Blazers In America#Nacelle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

“Silverhawks” Cartoon Scores A Revival

The Nacelle Company has announced plans for a revival if the 1980s Rankin/Bass sci-fi cartoon series “Silverhawks”. Essentially a ‘Thundercats in Space’ style deal, the 65-episode series followed a team of metallic winged 29th Century heroes tasked to stop an organized crime ring and protect the citizens of the Galaxy of Limbo from the evil of Mon*Star.
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

The Pretty Little Liars Reboot Has Found Its First Two Liars

The Pretty Little Liars reboot officially has its first two cast members. Deadline reports that the upcoming HBO Max reboot, titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, has cast Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco. Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will write the show with CAOS writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring, with Lisa Soper directing the first two episodes. The reboot is described as "darker" than the original series, which can be expected with the CAOS crew at the helm.
Businessflickeringmyth.com

SilverHawks reboot in development from Nacelle and Super7

Deadline is reporting that The Nacelle Company is working on a reboot of SilverHawks, the 80s animated series from Rankin/Bass Productions and the team behind ThunderCats. Premiering in 1986 and running for 65 episodes, SilverHawks followed a team of “partly metal, partly real” winged heroes from the 29th century who are formed to battle the alien mob boss Mon*Star and his assortment of evil henchmen and lackeys.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Percy Jackson reboot has its first writers room for Disney Plus

Rick Riordan’s beloved demigod novels are getting another adaptation, as the first writer’s room for Disney Plus’s Percy Jackson reboot officially began working on the series this Monday. That’s right, after the abandonment of the 20th Century Fox movie franchise back in 2013, the son of Poseidon is finally coming back, this time with his own series that follows the book’s original plotline, with Riordan there to oversee every aspect of the show.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

FOX Entertainment Brings Tubi And AniDom To Comic-Con @ Home 2021

20th Television is bringing most of FOX’s Animation Domination line-up to Comic-Con @ Home, mainly because this is the programming that 20th actually has any sort of production stake in. As FOX Entertainment continues to transition into bringing more of it’s self-produced animated content to the forefront, expect the years ahead to see bigger installations at future conventions. For this year, check out previews below of what’s coming down the pike.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Fairly OddParents: Live-Action Casting Announced for Paramount+ Series

A continuation of The Fairly Oddparents is coming to Paramount+, and the cast for the live-action series has now been revealed. The show will star Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Imogen Cohen. Both Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are returning to voice the Fairy Godparents from the original series, which aired for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017 on Nickelodeon.
TV ShowsTVLine

All in the Family, 227, Maude and More Norman Lear Classics to Stream Exclusively on Amazon Prime, IMDb TV

Norman Lear fans, your favorite classic TV shows have found a new streaming home. The legendary TV producer’s hit series like All in the Family, 227 and Maude will now be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime and IMDb TV, TVLine has learned. Amazon has struck a licensing deal with Sony Pictures Television which will bring these classic series to streaming — some for the first time ever.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Bridgerton season 2 spoilers: Romance and a whole lot more

We know that we’re going to be waiting a long time still to see a Bridgerton season 2 — just go ahead and be prepared for that now. There’s no reason for Netflix and the production to hurry things along! They know that they already have a big hit on their hands, so what’s the point shoving things forward before they really need to?
MoviesPolygon

Despair, pitiful mortals: Space Jam: A New Legacy is the future of entertainment

Many years ago, I was at a bar during the period where Chipotle, the fast-casual burrito chain, was still exploding in popularity and opening new locations everywhere. The appeal was easy to see, especially fresh out of college: A Chipotle burrito is relatively affordable, filling, and reliable in its resolutely mild flavor profile. “It’s a great product,” an acquaintance with aspirations in finance said, in praise of the burrito. What a weird way to talk about food, I thought. What a great way to flatten anything, by using a word that can also be applied to toasters, Roombas, and everything else mass-marketed for steady sales. And yet Space Jam: A New Legacy — which premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16 — is so overwhelmingly suffused with corporate propaganda that it seems like the filmmakers are seeking exactly that sort of praise: not satisfying cinema, not a worthwhile story, not a fun time at the movies, but “a great product.”
TV SeriesPolygon

The Mandalorian ties for the most 2021 Emmy nominations, with WandaVision in second

Nominations for the 73rd Emmys were announced on Tuesday, and to the surprise of no one, Disney absolutely cleaned up, with 146 nominations across all categories. The media giant earned nominations all across its platforms and networks, but Disney Plus had a particularly standout morning with massive showings from both The Mandalorian and WandaVision.
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Loki writer teases Renslayer's new motivations after the finale

So much happened in the Loki finale that it's fair to say some may have overlooked Ravonna Renslayer's change-of-heart and new (glorious) purpose. Now, Loki writer Michael Waldron has revealed a little more about where Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Renslayer is heading next after she discovered the truth about her TVA origins and went through a portal to an unknown destination.
TV SeriesPolygon

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever is Disney Channel weird and Friday Night Lights real

For a comedy about awkward, messy teenagers, Never Have I Ever is astonishingly confident. In its second season, the Netflix comedy builds on a poignant, funny first season by continuing to nail a tricky balance between heartfelt realism and Disney Channel absurdism. It’s the kind of comedy that can delve into a tear-jerking meditation on grief in one scene, then seamlessly transition to over-the-top physical gags where a jock gets hit by a car. This balance makes it ridiculous, but also believable. It’s a comedy that’s hard to resist devouring in a single sitting, only partly because of incredible narration from tennis superstar John McEnroe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy