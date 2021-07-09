Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Colombia vs. Peru Live Stream: Watch Copa América Third-Place Match Online, TV, Time

By Avi Creditor
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5k1q_0asQYZZE00

Colombia and Peru have their Copa América journeys come to an end on Friday night in Brasilia, when the meet in the third-place game of the tournament. Few teams strive to play in a third-place match in any competition, but there is a medal on the line and a source of pride to bring back to World Cup qualifying when it resumes for the victor.

Colombia fell short of reaching the final by losing in penalty kicks to Argentina. Luis Diaz's sensational goal forced the shootout, but Emi Martínez was a rock in the Argentina goal, making three PK saves to send La Albiceleste through to Sunday's final vs. Brazil.

The hosts knocked out Peru in the semifinals on the strength of Lucas Paquetá's first-half goal.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2, UniMás, TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

This is a rematch of a group-stage match, which Peru won, 2-1. Sergio Peña's 17th-minute opener was canceled out by a Miguel Borja penalty kick in the 53rd minute, but a Yerry Mina own goal 11 minutes later wound up being the difference, giving the Blanquirroja an important three points.

The two teams had met a few weeks prior to that in World Cup qualifying, with Colombia a comfortable 3-0 winner in that bout.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucas Paquetá
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Miguel Borja
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peru#Colombia#Copa Am Rica#Live Tv#Unim S#Tudn Live Stream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerCBS Sports

Brazil vs. Chile: Copa America quarterfinal live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

The Copa America quarterfinals begin on Friday, and the day closes out with a big one as Brazil face Chile in Rio. Brazil are undefeated with a 3-1-0 record, winning Group B and looking like the clear-cut favorites to win it all. Chile went 1-2-1 in Group A to finish in fourth but are averaging under a goal per game ahead of this massive test. The winner will face either Paraguay or Peru in the semifinals, while the loser is eliminated.
SoccerFanSided

Paraguay vs Peru Copa America 2021 live stream reddit

Here’s all the information you need to know about the Paraguay vs Peru Copa America 2021 quarterfinal match on Friday afternoon. As the field narrows in the Copa America, things aren’t becoming any clearer. After an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Brazil in its Copa America opener, Peru has managed to...
East Hartford, CTCBS Sports

USWNT vs. Mexico: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, time, storylines for pre-Olympics friendly

The U.S. women's national team is set to square off against Mexico on Monday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. The match is the second of two friendlies for the USWNT against El Tri Femenil in a farewell series ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. defeated Mexico 4-0 in their first friendly of the series on Thursday. It was the USWNT's 38th victory against Mexico in 40 meetings between the two sides.
SoccerCBS Sports

Argentina vs. Ecuador: Live stream, watch Copa America on TV, start time, odds, news

Copa America 2020 has seen two teams qualify for the semifinals in Brazil and Peru, and the other two semifinalists will be decided on Saturday as Uruguay face Colombia and Argentina battle Ecuador. Both Uruguay and Argentina enter as the favorite to advance, and if they do, it will set up a rematch from the group stage where Argentina beat their neighbors, 1-0.
MLSWorld Soccer Talk

Where to find Colombia vs. Peru on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Colombia vs. Peru on US TV in the Copa América Third-Place Final, you’ve come to the right place. For viewers in the US, Colombia vs. Peru will be shown on TV and streaming (more details below). Here are all of...
Soccer90min.com

Top 25 Players Who are Current Favourites to Win the Ballon d'Or

FC Barcelona legend Lionel Messi tops the list of favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this year ahead of Harry Kane and N'Golo Kante. Messi was at his absolute best last season with Barcelona despite his club not winning the La Liga title. The Argentine maestro, who is now a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy