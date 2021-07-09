Cancel
Sumner County, TN

Michael Cummins appears in court for motions hearing

By Rebekah Hammonds
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
Michael Cummins appeared in court Friday for a motions hearing in Sumner County.

Cummins is accused of killing eight people, including his parents, two years ago. The trial is expected to take place in April of 2022.

The discussion focused on whether or not to separate the case into three separate trials since Cummins committed the murders in three locations.

During the hearing, District Attorney Ray Whitley said he wants to prosecute them in one trial. However, The defense is asking to sever the cases.

The judge took the request under advisement and will issue a ruling in August.

Testimony in court has shown the physical and DNA evidence in the case against Cummins is overwhelming. There is also an eyewitness in the case.

The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.

