Former Disney Co-Stars Lucas Adams & Shelby Wulfert Engaged!

Lucas Adams, 27, and Shelby Wulfert, 27, are getting married!

The former co-stars, who worked together on the Disney Channel series “Liv and Maddie,” just announced their engagement.

Lucas wrote on Instagram, “Well… I asked my best friend a question the other day. 🥰💍.”

Shelby gushed on her account, “I said, ‘of course I will baby!’ 💍 y’all I’m gonna marry my best friend!!! 🥰😭.”

Their former castmate Dove Cameron commented, “oh my god oh my god oh my GOD,” and Joey Bragg shared, “Love you both so much!”

Dove and Shelby starred as twins Liv and Maddie on the show from 2013 to 2017, while Lucas played Liv’s co-star Josh Willcox on the show-within-the-show “Voltage.”