Everything you wanted to know about the commonly used algorithm. Random Forest is one of the most popular and commonly used algorithms across real-life data science projects as well as data science competitions. The idea behind this story is to use simple terms to explain this popular algorithm. Random Forest Algorithm is an ensemble model, which means that more than one model is built in the process to make the prediction. To be specific, in the case of the random forest many decision tree models are built and the final prediction is made based on the average of those independent decision tree predictions.