Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Beyond Anomaly Detection

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnomaly detection != threat detection. Anyone familiar with threat detection in security operations has likely heard a familiar explanation. It always goes something like, “profile normal behavior, then detect anomalies.” The process involves generating data from several different sensors within your environment and using that data to define some kind of baseline threshold. You can then generate alerts based on any sensor data which falls out of that specific threshold. This is all a bit abstract — let us dive in a bit further.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsupervised Learning#Anomaly Detection#Data Item#Nginx#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologyscmagazine.com

The State of Threat Detection and Response

Intelligence-Driven Threat Detection is Critical to Risk Mitigation and Management. Many organizations have invested in improving their threat detection capabilities over the past two years and express increased confidence in their ability to stop threats that have penetrated the network perimeter. However, these organizations also cite several weaknesses and areas for further improvement, including limited log visibility, limited threat visibility, and an over-reliance on manual processes.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Typology of Data Anomalies

Anomalies are cases that are in some way unusual and do not appear to fit the general patterns present in the dataset. Several conceptualizations exist to distinguish between different types of anomalies. However, these are either too specific to be generally applicable or so abstract that they neither provide concrete insight into the nature of anomaly types nor facilitate the functional evaluation of anomaly detection algorithms. With the recent criticism on 'black box' algorithms and analytics it has become clear that this is an undesirable situation. This paper therefore introduces a general typology of anomalies that offers a clear and tangible definition of the different types of anomalies in datasets. The typology also facilitates the evaluation of the functional capabilities of anomaly detection algorithms and as a framework assists in analyzing the conceptual levels of data, patterns and anomalies. Finally, it serves as an analytical tool for studying anomaly types from other typologies.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Featurespace Patents Show Role Of Neural Networks In Finding Transaction Anomalies In Real Time

The window financial institutions (FIs) have to determine “good” customers from “bad” lasts milliseconds. As fraudsters steal their unwitting victims’ online identities, intercept SMS messages, mask device locations to commit payments fraud, banks and other firms need to be able to spot “signs” hidden in the eCommerce deluge that can separate genuine transactions from fraudulent ones.
Technologyarxiv.org

Understanding the Security of Deepfake Detection

Deepfakes pose growing challenges to the trust of information on the Internet. Thus, detecting deepfakes has attracted increasing attentions from both academia and industry. State-of-the-art deepfake detection methods consist of two key components, i.e., face extractor and face classifier, which extract the face region in an image and classify it to be real/fake, respectively. Existing studies mainly focused on improving the detection performance in non-adversarial settings, leaving security of deepfake detection in adversarial settings largely unexplored. In this work, we aim to bridge the gap. In particular, we perform a systematic measurement study to understand the security of the state-of-the-art deepfake detection methods in adversarial settings. We use two large-scale public deepfakes data sources including FaceForensics++ and Facebook Deepfake Detection Challenge, where the deepfakes are fake face images; and we train state-of-the-art deepfake detection methods. These detection methods can achieve 0.94--0.99 accuracies in non-adversarial settings on these datasets. However, our measurement results uncover multiple security limitations of the deepfake detection methods in adversarial settings. First, we find that an attacker can evade a face extractor, i.e., the face extractor fails to extract the correct face regions, via adding small Gaussian noise to its deepfake images. Second, we find that a face classifier trained using deepfakes generated by one method cannot detect deepfakes generated by another method, i.e., an attacker can evade detection via generating deepfakes using a new method. Third, we find that an attacker can leverage backdoor attacks developed by the adversarial machine learning community to evade a face classifier. Our results highlight that deepfake detection should consider the adversarial nature of the problem.
Technologyarxiv.org

Anomaly Detection using Edge Computing in Video Surveillance System: Review

The current concept of Smart Cities influences urban planners and researchers to provide modern, secured and sustainable infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its residents. To fulfill this need video surveillance cameras have been deployed to enhance the safety and well-being of the citizens. Despite technical developments in modern science, abnormal event detection in surveillance video systems is challenging and requires exhaustive human efforts. In this paper, we surveyed various methodologies developed to detect anomalies in intelligent video surveillance. Firstly, we revisit the surveys on anomaly detection in the last decade. We then present a systematic categorization of methodologies developed for ease of understanding. Considering the notion of anomaly depends on context, we identify different objects-of-interest and publicly available datasets in anomaly detection. Since anomaly detection is considered a time-critical application of computer vision, our emphasis is on anomaly detection using edge devices and approaches explicitly designed for them. Further, we discuss the challenges and opportunities involved in anomaly detection at the edge.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Be a Proteomic Detective with Python

Inspecting the quality of isobaric labeling proteomics results in a Jupyter notebook. Isobaric labeling quantitative proteomics is complex, requiring extensive sample preparation, mass spectrometry (MS) acquisition and data analysis. The samples are lysed and solubilized, cysteine residues are normally reduced and alkylated, proteins are digested into peptides, peptides are labeled with isotopically labeled reagents, usually fractionated and desalted [1]. And that is only the path from the sample vial to mass spectrometer! Too many things can go wrong, so it is important to scrutinize the quality of the data that becomes a basis for biological and medical conclusions.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

AI Object Detection, with Lions!

Using a Region Based Convolutional Neural Network (R-CNN) This article was originally intended to be an introduction to AWS Rekognition. I thought I would try it out and provide a review of it. I’m a fan of AWS services. They are usually so well designed, intuitive, and a pleasure to work with. I was really disappointed by AWS Rekognition, at least the part I’m interested in which is “Custom Labels”. The name itself may not be so obvious what this is. This allows you to label and train your own model (the most useful part in my opinion). AWS does provide both image and video models for “object and scene detection”, “image moderation”, “facial analysis”, “celebrity recognition”, “face comparison”, “text in image”, and “ppe detection”. You can find information on the pricing here.
Technologyvmware.com

IcedID: Analysis and Detection

IcedID, also known as BokBot, was first documented in 2017. While the denomination IcedID used to be only about the final banking trojan payload, it now commonly refers to the full infection chain characteristic of this threat. IcedID stood under the radar for a couple of years, and made the news again in 2019 for using steganography to hide its payload.
towardsdatascience.com

Fraud Detection with Graph Analytics

Cracking a data science problem might seem today as easy as child’s play with all the powerful machine learning algorithms that are available today. When correctly adjusted and trained, these algorithms are able to efficiently extract key features from the data, learn common patterns, and eventually provide accurate predictions. But...
ScienceNature.com

Cas9-based RNA detection

CRISPR-based RNA detection tools primarily use the RNA-targeting Cas13 system, which detects one target per test. Beisel and colleagues have now reprogrammed the DNA-targeting Cas9 system into a tool that detects multiple RNAs in a single reaction. In the type II CRISPR system, a trans-activating (tracrRNA) hybridizes to a CRISPR...
Softwarearxiv.org

Experience Report: Deep Learning-based System Log Analysis for Anomaly Detection

Logs have been an imperative resource to ensure the reliability and continuity of many software systems, especially large-scale distributed systems. They faithfully record runtime information to facilitate system troubleshooting and behavior understanding. Due to the large scale and complexity of modern software systems, the volume of logs has reached an unprecedented level. Consequently, for log-based anomaly detection, conventional methods of manual inspection or even traditional machine learning-based methods become impractical, which serve as a catalyst for the rapid development of deep learning-based solutions. However, there is currently a lack of rigorous comparison among the representative log-based anomaly detectors which resort to neural network models. Moreover, the re-implementation process demands non-trivial efforts and bias can be easily introduced. To better understand the characteristics of different anomaly detectors, in this paper, we provide a comprehensive review and evaluation on five popular models used by six state-of-the-art methods. Particularly, four of the selected methods are unsupervised and the remaining two are supervised. These methods are evaluated with two publicly-available log datasets, which contain nearly 16 millions log messages and 0.4 million anomaly instances in total. We believe our work can serve as a basis in this field and contribute to the future academic researches and industrial applications.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Genetic programming for image classification

Artificial selection as the driver for learning a computer vision task. There is a large population of squirrels living in my backyard. Evolution gave them the perfect size and agility to conquer both the trees and the land. Until a few years ago, this squirrel society lived happily without interacting much with their human neighbors.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

The Top Five Machine Learning Methods to Forecast Demand for New Products

And why XGBoost performed so well in a recent study. Forecasting future fashion demands is valuable and complicated. It’s valuable because of the opportunity cost to a retailer being prepared, or not, to sell the next high-demand item. Moreover, if they mis-predict demand, they must pay for the merchandise and probably pay in some form to liquidate unsold items.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI (XAI) with SHAP -Multi-Class Classification Problem

Practical guide for XAI analysis with SHAP for a Multi-class classification problem. Model explainability becomes a basic part of the machine learning pipeline. Keeping a machine learning model as a “black box” is not an option anymore. Luckily there are analytical tools such as (lime, ExplainerDashboard, Shapash, Dalex and more) that are evolving rapidly and becoming more popular. In a previous post we explained how to use SHAP for a regression problem. This guide provides a practical example on how to use and interpret the open source python package, SHAP, for XAI analysis in Multi-class classification problem and use it to improve the model.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Python for Data Science

11 Python packages you should learn as a data scientist. Data scientists perform a large variety of tasks on a daily basis — data collection, pre-processing, analysis, machine learning, and visualization. If you are a beginner in the data science industry, you might have taken a course in Python or...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

XStream Vulnerabilities — Detection & Mitigation

XStream Vulnerabilities — Detection & Mitigation. Looking at RCEs in the XStream Java Library and How you can prevent them. XStream from ThoughtWorks is a simple library to serialize and deserialize objects in XML and JSON format. Compared to alternative XML serialization libraries such as JAXB (JSR-222) and Jackson, developers find XStream both lightweight and easier to integrate within their applications and services. This simplicity, however, comes at a price which is security. Until recently, XStream didn’t come with security features enabled by default. Attackers and security researchers have regularly found ways to exploit applications using XStream to perform Remote Command Execution (RCE), Denial-of-Service (DoS), and even blind Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF). These could lead to data breaches, ransomware, and even bitcoin mining that we regularly read about.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Peering into Neural Nets for AI Safety

Daniel Filan on interpretability, AI safety, and how to find important problems to work on. Editor’s note: This episode is part of our podcast series on emerging problems in data science and machine learning, hosted by Jeremie Harris. Apart from hosting the podcast, Jeremie helps run a data science mentorship startup called SharpestMinds.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Publish I3S Scene Layers Service with Python

Local 3D Model Streaming Service — Without Using ArcGIS Enterprise. In the recent Geo Data Science projects, the 3D geovisualization tool plays an important role in several application domains such as urban planning, indoor/outdoor pedestrian navigation, environmental simulations, cultural heritage, or facility management [1] In recent years, ESRI has developed I3S or indexed 3D scene layer which is the delivery format specification for scene layers. It aims to be used to represent different types of 3D data such as 3D building models, integrated mesh, point clouds, and much more. The advantage of I3S is its ability to stream large 3D datasets through the web with high performance and scalability. [2] Also, the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) has approved I3S as a Community Standard which was publicly released in September 2017 [3] Personally, I love using I3S as it is easy to use and the service can be consumed by ArcGIS for JavaScript or other web visualization libraries such as Deck.gl or Game Engine such as Unreal Engine or Unity3D.
Jobstowardsdatascience.com

How to Write a Great Resume as a Data Scientist — For Beginners

As an AI director who hired many AI engineers in recent years, I want to share with you how I select candidates based on their resumes. The hiring process for an AI engineer in most companies has many steps such as a take-home AI assignment and technical interview. However, you need to be selected for those steps. That never happens with a bad resume. Here, I describe how to present the must-have skills that you should highlight on your resume to be selected for the next steps. The skills include, but are not limited to, coding, machine learning, and data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy