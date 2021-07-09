Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Best PC Gaming Headset For 2021

By Mat Paget
Gamespot
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs with games, hardware, and anything else related to PC gaming, there's an overwhelming amount of options out there when it comes to PC gaming headsets, and it can be hard digging through it all to find the best PC headset for you. Top brands like SteelSeries, Razer, and HyperX all have high-quality options on the market, some of them costing several hundred dollars, so if you're looking for a PC gaming headset that'll last you a long time, it's not a purchase you make lightly. Fortunately, we've tested a ton of PC accessories, including headsets, and we're here to highlight some of our top PC gaming headset picks based on our experience.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Pc Gaming#Razer#The Nintendo Switch#Nintendo Switch Bluetooth#Cloud Ii#The Sxfi Gamer#Battle#Pro Razer#Steelseries Arctis#Epos#Sennheiser#Gsp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
News Break
Nintendo
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Someone is probably getting fired for this 65-inch QLED 4K TV deal

Fired? Well, maybe not, but seriously, how else can you explain this amazing Prime Day deal we found at Walmart for a 65-inch TCL 5-Series QLED TV? It’s been reduced to $698 from $1,200 and while I’m no math wiz (trust me) I just don’t see how Walmart can still be making money at this price.
ElectronicsCNET

Get 20% off the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset

If you're in the market for a wireless gaming headset that costs less than $100, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 should be near the top of your list. Comfortable, with good features and strong performance, it's currently 20% off at Amazon. Normally $100, it's down to $80. While that's not quite the all-time low price of $76, it's close. As one of our editors at CNET says, "I've been happy with it for months, and I spent $100."
Video GamesThe Verge

The Xbox Wireless headset includes Game Pass Ultimate at eBay for $107

Over at eBay, the seller antonline (with a 98.7 percent positivity rating) has Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless headset in stock. This accessory has been tricky to find in stock, and what’s notable is that the price isn’t inflated. What’s more, you’re getting a better deal here since it includes a free one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. All in all, it’ll cost you $107 for the headset and the subscription (usually $115 together). The eBay listing says “limited quantity available”, so act fast if you want to snag a headset before it sells out.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Creative SFXI Air Gamer Gaming Headset Review: Jack of All Sounds

The Creative SXFI Air Gamer delivers great sound, effective positional gaming audio and is extremely comfortable. It has a wide range of connectivity options, and you can communicate over Bluetooth while simultaneously listening to gaming audio over USB. Mediocre external sound isolation is the only disappointment. Today's best Creative SFXI...
Technologywindowscentral.com

Best Cooler Master PC cases 2021

The best Cooler Master PC cases uphold the manufacturer's legacy as one of the best when it comes to any and all PC parts and accessories. Whether you're looking for a PC case with grand style, a PC case on a budget, or a PC case with great airflow, Cooler Master has you covered. Our top pick right now is the Cooler Master Cosmos C700P due to its awesome design and build quality, but we've rounded up a bunch of others as well to ensure you get exactly what you need.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Best PC cases for airflow 2021

The best PC cases for airflow generally offer unimpeded intake and exhaust, whether via mesh construction, lots of fans, or both. Even if you don't have a particularly powerful PC system, good airflow can help you achieve peak performance. And since these options are among the overall best PC cases available today, you know you'll also get something that looks great and is easy to build. The Lian Li Lancool 2 Mesh RGB might be our top pick thanks to an absolutely stacked set of features, but there are a bunch of other great PC cases if you'd like to maximize airflow across your hardware.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

The Barracuda X Is Razer's All-In-One Gaming Headset Solution

The Razer Barracuda X is Razer’s latest gaming headset, just announced today for the mobile gamer on the go. This isn’t just a gaming headset for mobile users however. It’s actually multi-platform. Potentially making it the perfect headset for mobile and Nintendo Switch users. The Razer Barracuda X officially works...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Logitech G335 wired gaming headset weighs just 240 grams and is super comfortable

Avoid headaches while you play with the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset. It weighs just 240 grams and is comfortable thanks to its suspension design, which distributes weight and relieves pressure points. Also, the adjustable strap conforms to your head for your most comfortable fit. Plus, it’s easy to jump into the game with the 3.5 mm audio jack. In fact, the G335 works with Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and most laptops, PCs, and mobile devices. Moreover, you can use the earcup’s volume roller to adjust your game’s sound. Or, you can flip up the mic to mute it immediately. Furthermore, the 40 mm neodymium drivers give you the crisp, clear sound you need to immerse yourself in your game. Finally, available in a range of bright colors with reversible elastic straps that you can wash, this gaming gadget will always look fresh.
ElectronicsThe Verge

HyperX’s excellent Cloud Alpha S gaming headset is just $90 at Amazon

The gaming industry saw explosive growth in 2020, with more than half of US residents turning to video games as a way to pass the time, socialize, and generally entertain themselves during the pandemic. If you’re new to the whole gaming thing, however, you might want to consider picking up a capable headset before jumping into competitive play. Thankfully, everything in HyperX’s headset lineup is consistently reliable, with the Cloud Alpha S being a solid choice for those looking for clean sound, comfort, and a subtle look that should mesh well with just about anything. Right now, the jet black model is on sale at Amazon for $90, nearly matching the best price we’ve seen on the wired headset. Read our review.
Cell Phonesgadgetsin.com

Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset with Flip-to-mute Microphone

Logitech has released G335, a new wired gaming headset with flip-to-mute microphone and an affordable price. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. Logitech G335 is a budget-friendly professional gaming headset that weighs only 8.5 oz. As shown in the images, the gaming headphones deliver a smaller and lighter design than Logitech G733, and with a suspension headband, the headset effectively distribute weight, while the adjustable design allows for a custom fit. Meanwhile, the soft memory foam ear pads and sports mesh material let you enjoy all-day comfort during any gaming session.
FIFAgoosed.ie

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Gaming Headset Review

The ever expanding world of audio accessories isn’t just for music lovers. Gamers are arguably just as picky about their headsets, but they’re just looking for different specs. If you’re a streamer, you also have to keep one eye on looks of course. Turtle Beach is a market-leader when it comes to gaming headsets and their new Stealth 600 Gen 2 is attemping to corner “perfect all-rounder” market. Let’s see how they fare.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Cheap gaming PC deals this week

A cheap gaming PC deal is the easiest and fastest way to get into PC gaming for the first time, or to make a clean break with an outdated, dusty gaming rig. Our first recommendation for PC gamers is always to build your own PC, because it's a fun process that will almost always save you some money in the long run. We have plenty of advice on building your own with our gaming PC build guides.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

PC gaming's coolest cockpits

Whether I'm stomping across a battlefield in a mech or pirouetting through space in a starship, I love a good videogame cockpit. There's something wonderfully physical about seeing the craft you're strapped into. You feel like you're actually in command of a weighty, powerful machine, rather than just a disembodied camera floating in the air. And PC gaming is especially rich with amazingly detailed, immersive cockpits of all kinds. Here are some of the best. And yes, the driver's cab of a train is a cockpit. Don't @ me.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Alienware gaming headset is today

As temperatures hit summer highs, the couch and gaming chair are looking better and better, and there’s no way to get more into your games than with a fantastic headset, like those you’ll find in these gaming headset deals. One of the best, the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, is currently only $74 at Dell — that’s an incredible $26 off its regular price of $100. It’s impossible to find a gaming headset of this quality anywhere else for more than 25% off, so get it while you can!
RetailPopular Mechanics

The 5 Best Graphics Cards for Your PC

A powerful graphics card, or GPU, is the lifeblood of any efficient gaming or creative PC. Without one, you can kiss gaming or video production needs goodbye. With dedicated graphics cards becoming more mainstream each generation, the latest and greatest in graphics is more accessible than ever. At least it...
Video Gamesreviewed.com

This Turtle Beach gaming headset offers impressive sound for a low price

Whether you want to immerse yourself in your favorite game, or avoid annoying your neighbors with bangs and booms blaring from your TV speakers, a good gaming headset can tune your ears to the finer details of your in-game surroundings without bothering those around you. If you’re looking to step up your gaming rig without dropping too much cash, the no-frills Turtle Beach Recon 500 wired headset (available at Amazon for $79.99) checks nearly every box without losing out on the essentials.
TechnologyPC Gamer

The best Australian PC gaming deals this week

A couple of times a week, we trawl through the deepest, darkest corners of the world wide web in order to unearth some of the best PC gaming deals in Australia. This story will largely focus on highlighting PC hardware and peripherals discounts, but if there are any appealing AU-exclusive games bargains, we'll include them too.
Video Gamestalesbuzz.com

Best 4th of July video game sales 2021 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC gaming

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. During this, the most American of weekends, let’s turn our attention to another great national pastime: gaming. It’s no wonder we’re such big fans. It’s a great escape: Immersing yourself in another world lets you take a break from this one, even when the sun’s out and the temperature’s up (sometimes especially then).

Comments / 0

Community Policy