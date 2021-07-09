The Best PC Gaming Headset For 2021

Avoid headaches while you play with the Logitech G335 wired gaming headset. It weighs just 240 grams and is comfortable thanks to its suspension design, which distributes weight and relieves pressure points. Also, the adjustable strap conforms to your head for your most comfortable fit. Plus, it’s easy to jump into the game with the 3.5 mm audio jack. In fact, the G335 works with Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo Switch, and most laptops, PCs, and mobile devices. Moreover, you can use the earcup’s volume roller to adjust your game’s sound. Or, you can flip up the mic to mute it immediately. Furthermore, the 40 mm neodymium drivers give you the crisp, clear sound you need to immerse yourself in your game. Finally, available in a range of bright colors with reversible elastic straps that you can wash, this gaming gadget will always look fresh.