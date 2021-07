According to BrooklynVegan, The Natvral has announced new Fall 2021 tour dates along with a new music video for his song “New Year’s Night.” The Natvral is made up of Kip Berman, the former frontman of The Pains Being Pure At Heart. The New York City indie pop group officially split up in 2019 after covering Tom Petty’s album, Full Moon Fever. Berman wanted to keep making music, so he continued his journey under the solo act, The Natvral.