Atlanta Motor Speedway to re-profile track in 2022 and drivers are expressing frustration with the changes
There are few things a race car driver enjoys quite like a classic speedway with old, worn-out asphalt. As the changing seasons turn a track's asphalt from black and smooth to grey and rough, what generally occurs is that a track becomes harsher on tires, the racing groove expands, and drivers can use every inch of the race track to find grip and make passes as they slip and slide on the edge of control -- just as they will do this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.www.cbssports.com
