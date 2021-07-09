Lenzo Watches Offer Authenticity

As an avid meditator and Wellbeing Mentor I’ve been spending a lot of time reflecting on what’s really important to me and encouraging my clients to do the same for themselves. If I’ve learned nothing else during the Covid19 pandemic, its how to be content and to actually value contentment in a new and deeply respectful way. This past year has taught me a lot and I began to realize that I lived in a mindset of never being satisfied, never being content, reaching a goal and not taking the time to rest in the accomplishments but quickly and often ungratefully moving to the next thing.