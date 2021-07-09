Legislative Priorities Report for 7.9.21

Summer usually gives us a little break, but this is a very different year, and this past week has been eventful. On the national level, our current administration announced two very concerning things. First, the federal government will begin sending people door to door to check citizen’s vaccination status making sure they know where they can get the vaccine. The second thing is that the Capitol police will open field offices in two states with plans to open more. The commonality of these two things is the federal government is exceeding authority and overreach. We are watching our liberties whittled away before our eyes. This makes what we do in our state even more critical.