Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Get Over BlackBerry (TSX:BB): Get Peace of Mind With These 2 Stocks

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) stock has hit a wall at $15. The stock rarely showed any momentum beyond this price. After an 84% jump in the last week of May from $10 to $19, the stock momentum was slow in June. Some traders booked profits and sent the stock down 20% in the last 30 days. If you are looking to buy this stock at the current levels, get over BlackBerry.

ca.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Su
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry#Technology Stocks#Apple Stock#Tsx#Blackberry#Aapl#Advanced Micro Devices#Intc#Qnx#Ivy#The Motley Fool Canada#Nvda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
AMD
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Nasdaq ends lower as investors sell Big Tech

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq ended lower on Thursday, pulled down by Apple, Amazon and other Big Tech companies as a fall in weekly jobless claims data fed investor concerns about a recent inflation spike. Nvidia tumbled 4.4% and Amazon fell over 1%, both companies contributing more than any others to...
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P 500 Sidesteps Positive Earnings as Tech, Energy Slip

Investing.com – The S&P 500 fell Thursday, shrugging off another wave of mostly positive earnings as struggles in tech weighed on the broader market. The S&P 500 fell 0.42%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.06%, or 21 points, the Nasdaq was down 0.83%. Banks continued to report quarterly results...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market is in a tricky place. Indices are at all-time high but breadth measures show that many stocks are not participating in the move higher. Patrick Ryan identifies 3 upgraded stocks: Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW), Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).The stock market is in a challenging place as the indices are at all-time highs, yet many individual stocks are lagging. This simply means that it's a stock picker's market. The POWR Ratings are one tool to keep you on the right side of the market. Stocks upgraded to Strong Buys have outperformed the market by a significant margin. Below, we provide a look at three of the latest POWR Ratings upgrades: Arrow Electronics (ARW), Extreme Networks (EXTR), and Nathan’s Famous (NATH).
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Solid Reasons to Bet on Big Tech ETFs and Stocks

The year 2021 has brought with it a rising rate trend in the United States (thanks to stimulus and vaccine distribution) and thus growth stocks have started to waver. Since tech stocks are high-growth in nature, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has suffered occasionally this year. This is because the tech bunch...
Businessinvezz.com

Intel eyeing $30B acquisition of GlobalFoundries

Intel to start producing chips for other tech companies as it eyes GlobalFoundries. The proposed acquisition values GlobalFoundries at $30 billion. GlobalFoundries among top chip producers controlling around 7% of the market. Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) plans to acquire GlobalFoundries Inc. in a deal that will boost the semiconductor behemoth’s...
Stocksinvesting.com

Forget Salesforce.com, Buy These 4 Big Tech Stocks Instead

Despite being a prominent player in the booming tech space, shares of Salesforce (CRM) look extremely overvalued now. So, instead, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of the big tech companies Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), Intel (INTC), and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) because these companies are well-positioned to capitalize on industry tailwinds.One of the top customer relationship management companies, San Francisco-based Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM), reported top- and bottom-line growth for its fiscal first quarter, ended April 30, 2021. And on June 23, the company also announced a significant expansion of its global strategic partnership with Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) cloud segment—Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)—on June 23. However, the stock has lost 2.1% over the past month and 7.8% over the past nine months to close yesterday’s trading session at $237.58.
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in July, 2 to Avoid

Substantial government and private investments in the semiconductor space helped supply levels to improve slightly in May. And because this improvement trend is likely to continue, we think fundamentally sound semiconductor companies Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Himax (HIMX) should benefit significantly from growing demand. Conversely, the poor fundamentals and declining financials of Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) may not allow these names to capitalize on the industry headwinds. So, these two stocks are best avoided now. Read on for details.The increasing need for efficient tech products and solutions from several industries has fueled the growth of semiconductor sales. The global semiconductor industry generated $43.60 billion in sales in May 2021, up 26.2% year-over-year. Semiconductor sales, as reported by The Semiconductor Industry Association, on a three-month moving basis as of May were higher than any previous month in the market’s history, indicating improving semiconductor production.
Stocksu.today

Bitcoin Named as Factor That Has Reduced Tesla Correlation to Nasdaq 100

In a recent article, Bloomberg has referred to Tesla's exposure to Bitcoin as the main reason why the e-car giant's shares have become less correlated with the big tech index. Tesla's correlation to Nasdaq 100 plunges because of Bitcoin. According to Bloomberg, the correlation of Tesla's shares to the stocks...
StocksBloomberg

Tesla Correlation to Big Tech Breaks Down. Blame Bitcoin

Tesla Inc.’s shares have become less correlated with those of large U.S. technology companies ahead of the electric-vehicle maker’s earnings report and Bitcoin may be the reason why. The 20-day correlation between Tesla’s stock price and the Nasdaq 100 index has fallen from 0.83 on June 17 to 0.14 as...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 Red-Hot Stock Picks for Momentum Investors

The retail industry has generated solid momentum over the past year due to its fast adaptation to pandemic-induced challenges and attendant consumer needs. We think this trend is likely to continue in the coming months, driven by strong consumer spending. Thus, Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) should be able to maintain their momentum. Let’s discuss.The retail sector has been among the fastest industries to make operational changes to overcome pandemic-led challenges. Since the early days of the pandemic, many companies have brought a critical focus to their online presence and home delivery systems. And despite the rising popularity of physical shopping lately, the convenience of online shopping has allowed online retail sales to increase 39% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021—nearly triple the increase in the 2020 first quarter.
Stocksinvesting.com

Orbsat Stock Trade Resumes After 122% Rise Halted It

Investing.com – Trading in Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock resumed after a temporary halt that occurred when news of a unit of the company tying up with China’s Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) sent its stock doubling in Tuesday’s session. Orbsat later traded 93% higher after being up 122% once. The company’s Global Telesat Communications...
Stocksinvesting.com

Small-Caps Lose Year’s Edge Over Tech With Bearish Bets Rising

(Bloomberg) -- Count small-cap stocks among the casualties of the quickly unraveling reflation trade. The Russell 2000 Index fell more than 1% on Tuesday as the fastest inflation since 2008 fueled concern over pricing pressures and the growth potential of smaller U.S. companies. The retreat contrasts with a gain in the Nasdaq 100, where technology megacaps are increasingly favored for their strong earnings potential.
Retailinvesting.com

Shopify (TSX:SHOP): The Best Is Yet to Come

Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) has been one of the best-performing TSX stocks of the past decade. Up 5,000% in just six years, it has solidly outperformed the market. Delivering better returns than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and the rest of the FAANG stocks in the same period, it has exceeded investors’ wildest dreams.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Struggles Outside Apple; JPMorgan, Goldman, UnitedHealth, Taiwan Semi Are Key Earnings

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, even as Apple (AAPL) powered higher, boosted by reports of bullish iPhone production plans. Beneath the surface, market breadth continued to weaken while recent breakouts and buying opportunities struggled. JPMorgan (JPM), Goldman Sachs (GS) beat earnings views, along with other banking giants, despite weaker trading. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) tumbled on weak margins, fueling selling in several chip names. UnitedHealth (UNH) beat views while InMode (INMD) soared on preliminary results. Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) reported positive cash flow for the first time since the pandemic started.
Economyinvesting.com

2 Electric Vehicle Stocks with High Short Interest

Several fundamentally weak electric vehicle (EV) stocks whose prices have gained significantly based solely on investor optimism about the industry’s growth prospects could experience a price downtrend in the near term. EV stocks Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and Beam (BEEM) possess high short interest, which indicates bearish sentiment toward them. Let’s take a closer look.Even though a global semiconductor shortage continues to negatively impact electric vehicle (EV) production, the industry is expected to grow significantly in the long run based on supportive government policies and regulations amid rising automobile emission concerns. According to a SpendEdge report, the EV market is expected to grow at a 20.4% CAGR between 2021 - 2025.
Marketsinvesting.com

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Hovering Around $25: Is it a Good Buy Next Week?

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been hovering around $25 for the past three weeks. The next week could see some momentum in the stock, as it releases its second-quarter earnings on July 23. Earnings season is an important event, as investors price in their expectations. The upcoming earnings could give some direction to investors on how the airline plans to ride the bull market, which was triggered by a recovery rally. I will discuss whether Air Canada stock is a good buy at $25.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks, yields slip as investors await next catalyst

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - A measure of global equity markets slid from near record highs, the dollar edged up and bond yields fell on Thursday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's benign inflation outlook and upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment...
Stocksinvesting.com

Why Maxar Technologies (TSX:MAXR)(NYSE:MAXR) Is a Buy on the Dip

Maxar Technologies (TSX:MAXR)(NYSE:MAXR) has potentially bottomed out after a 50% correction from its all-time high. The rebound seems to be based on investors sensing a window of opportunity to bet on this niche space tech opportunity. Here’s why Maxar stock is a buy on the recent dip. Maxar’s prospects The...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Tesla Too Pricey? Buy These 3 EV Stocks Instead

One electric vehicle company has an interesting strategy. EV competition is heating up, making technological advantages more important than ever. Business model innovations could be key in EVs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has taken the auto industry by storm and built a $655 billion behemoth of a company along the way. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy