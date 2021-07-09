3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Stock markets are booming thanks to the tailwinds that the Federal Reserve and the White House have provided. The government deployed the heaviest artillery ever to reflate the economy after the pandemic. Judging by how strong stocks are, they may have overshot a bit. There are pockets of weaknesses this week, and consequently, some hot stocks have lost their momentum. Among them are the electric vehicle (EV) companies — and thus, there are EV stocks to buy.