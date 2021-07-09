Cancel
NBA Finals Bucks-Suns: The Bucks Are The "Dumbest Team In Finals History" Says ESPN's Kendrick Perkins

By Ben Stinar
 7 days ago

Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had strong words for the Milwaukee Bucks and high praise for the Phoenix Suns on Friday on ESPN's Get Up.

The clip of Perkins speaking on ESPN's Get Up can be seen in a Tweet that is posted below from his Twitter account.

The Suns lead the series 2-0.

The Phoenix Suns were 4.5-point favorites in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to FanDuel.

