Want to Retire Early? This 1 TSX Stock Might Do the Trick

The Bar Has Been Lowered For These Strong Companies. In our never-ending quest to root out the most interesting, and the most lucrative, investment stories on the market we've run across three downgrades we think you might want to buy. These downgrades aren't typically the kind of thing we want to see happening in stocks that we like but think these will ultimately turn into buying opportunities. The number one trend in earnings since the pandemic even began has been an underestimation. The analysts underestimated the resilience of the US economy during the shutdown and have grossly underestimated the strength of the rebound in the time since. The only question for us is how much better than expected these companies will report when it's their turn to report second-quarter earnings.