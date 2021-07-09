Cancel
Want to Retire Early? This 1 TSX Stock Might Do the Trick

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a study conducted by the Scotiabank, almost 70% of Canadians are worried that they are not saving enough for retirement. That’s a startling number, considering that most Canadians retire past the age of 65. And if most of them are worried about not saving enough for retirement, is early retirement even possible?

#Tsx#Early Retirement#Growth Stocks#Markets#Canadians#Cagr#The Motley Fool Canada#Bank Of Nova Scotia
investing.com

TSX Today: 1 Top Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Suncor (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) is Canada’s largest integrated energy company. Throughout 2020, Suncor continued to engage in the global energy transition while focusing on the production of secure and sustainable energy, with a two-pronged approach. This included adopting a strategy to increase the efficiency of Suncor’s base business and reduce the company’s...
investing.com

One of the Safest High-Yielding Dividend Stocks on the TSX

Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. The company leverages Telus’ global-leading technology to deliver solutions. Telus pays a healthy dividend and has a long-standing commitment to put...
investing.com

2 Beaten-Down TSX Stocks That Are Due for a Rally

One of the most important lessons in courage and standing up to the bullies is that it doesn’t matter how many times you fall down; what matters is that you get up every time. But not everyone has the courage to stand up against a bully. And just like people, not every stock has what it takes to stand up against an antagonistic market (the bully in this context).
investing.com

Looking for Growth? These 3 Top TSX Growth Stocks Provide Plenty

As we inch closer towards an economic reopening, investors have been on the hunt for top growth plays on the TSX. Indeed, there appears to be a belief that inflation will be temporary. This has provided a massive boost to growth stocks in general of late. Let’s dive into three...
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.58%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Healthcare, Energy and IT sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite declined 0.58%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were TFI International Inc (TSX:TFII), which rose...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Downgrades You Might Want To Buy

The Bar Has Been Lowered For These Strong Companies. In our never-ending quest to root out the most interesting, and the most lucrative, investment stories on the market we've run across three downgrades we think you might want to buy. These downgrades aren't typically the kind of thing we want to see happening in stocks that we like but think these will ultimately turn into buying opportunities. The number one trend in earnings since the pandemic even began has been an underestimation. The analysts underestimated the resilience of the US economy during the shutdown and have grossly underestimated the strength of the rebound in the time since. The only question for us is how much better than expected these companies will report when it's their turn to report second-quarter earnings.
Posted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as energy stocks weigh

July 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed by a drop in energy stocks as crude prices extended losses on supply uncertainty. * At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 190.46 points, or 0.94%, at 20,100.14.
Posted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as commodity-related stocks shine

July 7 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as heavyweight energy and mining stocks tracked stronger commodities, with investors awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for clues on its policy stance. * At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX eyes weekly loss on energy tumble

(Updates prices, sectors) July 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index was muted on Friday, and on track to post a weekly loss of half a percent as energy stocks took a beating from lower oil prices. * The energy sector tumbled nearly 6% this week and is set for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Several other research firms have also commented on PDS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,251 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

HIGHWOOD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. ("HAM") Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 17, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital. Effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, the common shares of Highwood Asset Management Ltd. will commence trading...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Boosts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$10.00

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Boosts Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$11.50

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity Cuts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$10.50

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.00.
Economyadvisorhub.com

Morgan Stanley Broker Wins Expungement of Claim Filed by ‘Demanding’ HNW Client

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitrator this week granted Ilan Segev, a Boston-based Morgan Stanley private wealth advisor, expungement from his record of a claim filed by a former client who had $20 million in investable assets and had been given “no less than nine different investment proposals,” according to the award letter.
investing.com

Air Canada (TSX:AC) Stock Hovering Around $25: Is it a Good Buy Next Week?

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been hovering around $25 for the past three weeks. The next week could see some momentum in the stock, as it releases its second-quarter earnings on July 23. Earnings season is an important event, as investors price in their expectations. The upcoming earnings could give some direction to investors on how the airline plans to ride the bull market, which was triggered by a recovery rally. I will discuss whether Air Canada stock is a good buy at $25.

Comments / 0

