Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dobbins Heights imposes garbage fee

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GilPQ_0asQWWqd00
The $12 sanitation fee is much lower than neighboring communities, said Councilman Tyre Holloway. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights will begin charging $12 a month for garbage and sanitation services.

Councilman Tyre Holloway said their garbage truck was in an accident last year. They subsequently outsourced sanitation services to Republic Services.

The town covered the sanitation fee for their citizens last year.

Holloway said it’s a peace of mind decision, and that other municipalities charge much higher rates.

“You don’t have to worry about trash being in your house or in your yard,” Holloway said.

The trash in Dobbins Heights will be collected Friday morning.

‘Rash of misfortunes’ in the County

Holloway reminded Dobbins Heights residents to reach out to the Sheriff’s Office if they see a crime. He referenced a “rash of misfortunes” of violent incidents, including a drive-by shooting in the Philadelphia community Monday evening.

“At the end of the day, a regular citizen that does not commit crime is not a snitch,” Holloway said, who added that the stigma of snitching needs to be eliminated.

Holloway concluded that the only surefire way to stop crime is through a community effort.

ARP funds approved

The Town Council unanimously approved a motion to accept $118,000 in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) includes $65.1 billion in aid for every county in the country. The exact amount Richmond County will receive, in total, according to the National Association of Counties, is $8,707,508.

Mayor Blue commends tax collector

Mayor Antonio Blue said tax collector Reba Dille has done a commendable job improving the tax collection rate.

Three years, the rate was in the low 50th percentile. Blue said it’s now at 76.9%.

Former resident returns home

Blue congratulated Cheryl Streeter for completing thirty years of teaching in Charlotte-Mecklenburg school. She was born in Dobbins Heights and returned back to her community to live last week.

“Thank you,” Streeter said. “I’m glad to be back home and offer my support whenever I can because it’s home and that means a lot to me.”

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

564
Followers
821
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Collection#Philadelphia#Garbage Truck#Dobbins Heights#Republic Services#The Sheriff S Office#The Town Council#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jackson, CAledger.news

Jackson garbage rates on the rise

The Jackson City Council approved both a garbage collection fee increase and the City’s budget for the next year at its latest meeting on Monday, July 12. With the Council’s approval, the City will see an increase of 8.31 percent in the rates they pay for trash collection. For example, the typical residential house that uses a 64-gallon trash container currently pays $28.53 per month to ACES Waste Services and will see that charge increase to $30.96. At the end of the challenge period under Proposition 218, the City had received a total of one protest, well short of the 50 percent of customers that would need to protest in order to block the increase. The new rates will go into effect on August 1. The City approved a rate increase of 8.31 percent in August of last year.
Ellerbe, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Ellerbe approves contract for 12-hour deputy coverage

ELLERBE — The Ellerbe Town Council on Monday unanimously approved the offer from the county government to station a deputy within the town’s limits 12 hours per day. The town had renewed a contract to keep a deputy within its limits for 24 hours per day every time the contract ran out since 1999, but they elected not to going into the new fiscal year because of new financial constraints resulting from the county’s change to an ad valorem sales tax distribution method. The original contract would’ve cost the town $180,665.02 annually for the next three years. This rate was already discounted, according to County Manager Bryan Land, who explained that the actual cost for 24 hours of deputy coverage would be an estimated $319,000.
Pasco County, FLsuncoastnews.com

Proposed garbage rate for Pasco homes to climb

DADE CITY — Homeowners can expect to see an increase in the cost of garbage collection in the coming fiscal year, interim solid waste director Justin Roessler told the Pasco County Commission on July 6. The department is in year three of a multi-year assessment hike, he told commissioners, with...
York County, VAwydaily.com

Garbage Collection Delays in York County

YORK COUNTY — In a release from York County Department of Public Works, curbside garbage collection for Monday, July 12 will be delayed in certain parts of the county. Due to mechanical issues, neighborhoods in lower York County to include Running Man and those around Hampton Highway, may not be completed. The department advises residents to keep their curbside containers on the roadside for later collection.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Candidates file for Hoffman, Dobbins Heights races

ROCKINGHAM — Two more current office holders filed to retain their seats on Friday. According to Elections Director Connie Kelly, Hoffman Councilwoman Cynthia Northcutt and Dobbins Heights Mayor Pro Tem Tyré Holloway both filed for the upcoming municipal elections. Northcutt joins fellow council members Ricardo “Ricky” Anderson, Daniel Kelly and...
Madera County, CAmariposagazette.com

New garbage rates approved by county

One month after a delayed bid to establish mandatory garbage and organics collection services in the Eastern Madera County foothills per Senate Bill 1383, the Madera County Board of Supervisors confirmed a new rate and fee schedule for waste hauler Emadco Disposal Services. Emadco’s new residential rate reflects an increase...
Scott County, KYnews-graphic.com

City eyes privatizing garbage collection

Georgetown took a step closer to privatizing its city garbage collection during its meeting Monday as deadlines regarding Central Kentucky Landfill loom. During an almost two-hour powerpoint presentation Andrew Hartley, the city’s chief administrative officer, went through various options the city must consider as they develop a proposal seeking bids so that a private company may eventually assume garbage collection responsibilities. Council members asked questions, offered suggestions and heard recommendations as the city tweaked its bid requests.
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

LP to debate new garbage rates July 12

LAKE PLACID — The Town Council begins its budget discussions at its next regular meeting on July 12, but it will also tackle the issue of whether to raise garbage collection rates for residents and businesses. Residents now pay $200 a year but could be charged $220 once the rates...
Ohio StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Tiny Southern Ohio township has a great big financial problem

Tiny Southern Ohio township has a great big financial problem. Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber had some choice words for Green Township in an audit for the 2018/2019 fiscal year. The report says the township with a population of just 3,900 people, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars unlawfully, made massive accounting errors, and failed to properly pay payroll and Medicare taxes as well as Ohio State Retirement Fund payments.
Alton, ILadvantagenews.com

Alton City Council to vote on Republic Services contract extension

The Alton City Council will consider extending its’ contract with waste and recycling service provider Republic Services for an additional 5 years at their upcoming meeting. Republic Services is offering some additional services and changes for Altonian’s waste pickup needs. Alton Mayor David Goins tells the Big Z if the...
Labor Issueswashingtoninformer.com

Census Bureau Workers Protest Cut Hours, Benefits

Raidizon Mercedes worked as a custodian for 14 years to help clean the U.S. Census Bureau building in Suitland, Maryland. Mercedes, a Riverdale resident with three children, said his daily eight-hour shift was cut by half more than a month ago after Alutiiq Logistics and Maintenance Services (ALMS) took over as the contracting cleaning company for the bureau.
Covington, VAcovington.va.us

WATER, SEWER, & GARBAGE COLLECTION BILL INCREASE

The City of Covington wants to make citizens, businesses, and visitors aware that the water, sewer, and garbage collection bill has increased starting July 1, 2021, from $84.00 to $86.00 ($1.00 increase to both water and sewer) For those residents that pay their water bill through bill pay with their...
Essex County, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Talking trash: Communities face garbage double bind

No landfills remain in the park, yet counties face rising costs for hauling waste. The Adirondack Park’s 6 million acres of pristine waters, mountain peaks and forestlands were not always the main attraction for all vacationers. Some came for the dumps. In the 1960s and ’70s, nearly every town in...
Politicsthejenatimes.net

Garbage collection update

Despite a few minor issues, Waste Collections said the LaSalle Parish door-to-door garbage collection is going well nearly two weeks after they began July 1. “Because we had trouble finding roads on Wednesday and Thursday’s routes and weren’t able to service those customers on those days, I’m not happy about that – the fact that we weren’t able to service all of our customers on their service…
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Letters: Garbage collection is a scandal in New Orleans

Garbage! That’s the word I would use to address the City Council’s suggestion to reduce garbage collection from two days to one day a week as a way to counter the inability of one contractor to collect garbage in a timely manner. This is like saying, “Oh, there’s a shortage...
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

RPD creates new shift to combat rising crime

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Police Department has created a new shift due to a recent rise in crime in Cauthen Drive and Rockingham Housing Authority areas. “E Shift” is comprised of officers taken from other shifts of the department. It’s supervised by Sergeant Ronnie Brigman. City Manager Monty Crump said this shift was implemented to combat a number of homicides and shootings that have occurred in these areas.
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fire, garbage assessment resolutions published

SEBRING — Even though commissioners didn’t have detailed discussions about two revised resolutions, for fire and garbage assessments, they did have some questions. They still plan to have formal discussions and decisions on those assessments on Aug. 3, well more than a month before the county has to adopt its 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
Wausau, WIwausau.wi.us

Press Release - Garbage Collection This Week

There was a misprint in the city newsletter regarding garbage collection this week. Harter's is picking up on the normal Monday - Friday schedule, so please be sure to put your containers out on the normal day. Read the full press release here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy