The Dallas Mavericks may be undergoing a huge change in the front office for the first time in a generation, but there is one thing that could calm the nerves of any Mavs fan who’s feeling rattled by the shakeup: landing an aged superstar five years after we initially tried to sign him. You know, playing the hits. First it was Darren Williams. Then came DeAndre Jordan. Mike Conley would be the ultimate end cap to that trilogy.