'Parasite' is being adapted into a show, and it might just save us all
Bong Joon Ho took the entertainment world by storm with the 2019 release of his pivotal film Parasite. The film was a somewhat satirical, absurdist dark comedy that discussed the growing wealth disparity in South Korea. Part of why the film resonated with audiences so intimately though is that the story of the ever-growing wealth gap is universal. Parasite ended up winning four Oscars in 2020, also becoming the first foreign language film to win for Best Film. Building off that momentum, Bong Joon Ho announced at Cannes this week that he will be adapting the film into a series for HBO that will focus on the same themes in America.www.mic.com
Comments / 0