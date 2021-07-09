Hot Street Party Set for July 16 in Bartlesville

The hottest block party in town is coming soon to Bartlesville. Young Professionals of Bartlesville (YPB) will host its annual Hot Street Party from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at Tower Center at Unity Square, 300 SE Adams Boulevard. Brad Doenges, President of the Doenges Family of Autos, said they will be partnering once again with YPB. He said there will be kids games, games for the adults, food, drinks, music and more.