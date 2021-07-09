WandaVision’s Agatha Actor Kathryn Hahn Could Have Played a Different Character in the MCU
It wasn't Agatha all along: Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reveals how a general meeting with actor Kathryn Hahn inspired her role in WandaVision. In the first Disney+ original series produced by Feige and Marvel Studios, Hahn plays "Agnes," a "nosy neighbor" in the sitcom-inspired reality conjured up by a grieving Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Agnes later reveals herself to be the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness, who unwittingly unlocks Wanda's propensity for chaos magic as the powerful Scarlet Witch. Reflecting on WandaVision in a new interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Feige says Marvel might have cast the Bad Moms and Transparent star elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:comicbook.com
