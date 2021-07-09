WandaVision’s Agatha Actor Kathryn Hahn Could Have Played a Different Character in the MCU

The summer of 2021 has been a good summer if you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because the vast and sundry characters of the MCU have been basically unavoidable. Ready for new movies? Well, here comes Black Widow. Looking for them on the small screen? Loki is wrapping up its inaugural season next week. And over at the Disney theme parks, the unveiling of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure has brought with it the arrival of plenty of never-before-seen in-person Marvel characters. And there’s more on the way.