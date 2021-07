Just a week and a half from their scheduled bout at UFC 264, it was announced that featherweights Sean O’Malley and Louis Smolka would no longer meet in the octagon. First reported by Ariel Helwani, it was revealed that Smolka withdrew due to a recent staph infection. Over the following few days, a number of potential replacements threw their name in the hat in order to face O’Malley. However, the role in the “Suga Show” has ultimately been given to UFC newcomer Kris Moutinho, who will now make his promotional debut on the biggest card of the year.