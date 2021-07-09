A Disappearing Pool Is the Small Yard Hack of Your Dreams
File this pool that transforms into a patio with the touch of a button—plus other small space swimming ideas—in your fantasy house folder. When the Hermosa Beach-based architecture and design studio Laney LA was presented with the challenge of fitting a pool, a hot tub and a large deck for outdoor dining on 5,400 square foot lot in Manhattan Beach, they solved the problem (let’s call it a luxury problem) with the clever addition of a hydraulic cover.www.sunset.com
Comments / 0