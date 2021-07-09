Improving Coverage of Women’s Sports

Let’s get this out of the way early. Women’s sports are incredibly entertaining, and female athletes are not second-class athletes whatsoever. Now, you would think, in the year 2021, those statements would be obvious, but all you have to do is take a look at the women’s NCAA basketball tournament fiasco from earlier this year, or just glance at the comment section any time ESPN posts a highlight pertaining to women’s sports on social media, to know that definitely isn’t the case.