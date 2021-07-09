Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Quick Note Poetry: Jimmy O #Haiti

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaitian migrations moved into delights. The power of a nation glaces through, in spite, of! Moving through power, in perseverance of Heavenly skies. The voice of a nation mourns endless cries! Love is abundant. Fruits of harvest’s time. The nation is ready. Now, rebirth into higher skies. For love was an abundant wonder; moving through the present tone. Awakening’s abundance, for a rebirthed hue. There are treasures surrounding us, in the bountiness of hue!

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Haitian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & LiteratureDaily Independent

Regional Poetry

His tiny face as soft as Spring his breathing light and slow,. he sleeps his dreams in magic bed where rainbow ponies go. I wonder as I watch him grow just what he'll come to be,. I wonder if those eager eyes will see the things I see. Will he...
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Calvin Hunt #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Look to the Saviour! Great power within. Through him there is victory, salvation from sin. Observe no further, there is joy, through his name. Yeshuah Ha Maschiach. It has never changed. The awakening is among us. What a joy we shall stay! For when the angels arise, will look forward to this day.
New York City, NYthethreetomatoes.com

July Poetry

Enjoy these inspirational and thought-provoking poems from our poets!. Sleepless Night Words swirl in my head Trying to make sense of it all The latest trend Seems to be pandemic fallout Why else would people from my past Suddenly be contacting me? Out of the blue Does this strange new world Make us seek the security of long ago? Lonely No More My lonely, lonely Lonely life Is lonely no more Waking up happy Is a gift To be savored ~ Stephanie Sloane, author of Dear Me: Poems of Loss, Grief, and Hope in New York’s Darkest Days.
Public HealthThe Day

Poetry in a Pandemic: Masking Motherhood

But this year that village was taken away. Isolation and homeschooling has brought out the worst in me,. This is not the mom I wanted to be. This year has taken its toll on our overall health,. That makes us realize relationships are worth more than wealth. Wearing this mommy...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

“Who wanders lonely / as a cloud / with three golden retrievers?” wonders Jason Allen-Paisant, retreading Wordsworth. The answer, where he is concerned, is “Not me no not me / I could never understand this poetry”. In Thinking With Trees (Carcanet, £10.99), the Caribbean-born poet meditates on the Romantic inheritance while inserting himself, often uncomfortably, in the suburban pastoral spaces of dog walkers in Leeds. Nature must be internalised to become poetic currency (“All I can handle is the landscape within me / not secrecy / spread out on a canvas”), and the framing of the landscape is driven by tensions between present-day experience and cultural memory. Walking out into an English autumn, Allen-Paisant enters “a world / unpossessed and full”. The poet scrupulously decouples nature from any sense of private ownership, opening himself up to more generous, alternative worldviews. This is a bold and impressive debut.
Books & Literaturemypaperonline.com

Honoring Grandparents with Poetry

Pictured is Greg Marousis, a student at Beatrice Gilmore School, who won the Alfred H. Baumann Free Public Library’s 25th Annual Poetry Contest for Category B (3rd-4th grade). He wrote his winning poem “Ode to Grandma Helen” for his 87-year-old grandmother who was in attendance during the poetry reading ceremony, held in Dowling Gardens on June 16. After reading his poem aloud, he then presented her with a bouquet of roses. His older brother John also won for the same category when he wrote a winning poem for their grandfather in 2011.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

A Guide to Pastoral Poetry

As we hurry out of spring and into summer, our collective muses can’t help but take in the blooming flowers, waving green trees, and buzz and warble of cicadas and birds. This cycle repeats every year, and every year artists are swept up in the wonders of nature come alive. As I sit down like I do every year to write some pastoral poetry, I thought I’d share a guide to this venerated school of poetry.
Books & Literatureksmu.org

Relating the Immigrant Experience Through Poetry

Growing up in Bangladesh, Sujash Purna was inspired by British literature, reading works by J.K. Rowling, Jane Austen and George Orwell. A love of language drew him to creative writing and brought him to America to further his studies. After completing his undergraduate literature degree at Truman State University, Purna...
Books & Literaturetweetspeakpoetry.com

Poetry Prompt: The Poetry of Ordinary Time

“Which are the magic / moments in ordinary time?” Tim Dlugos asks to begin his poem “Ordinary Time.” It seems at first that the words “magic” and “ordinary” clash, so perhaps Dlugos’ question is one of sarcasm. What surprises can possibly pop from a thing so known, so worn, so normal?
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Peninsula Poetry: Jami Hanreddy

Jami Hanreddy was a language arts/English teacher for most of her career and authored several books for English Language Learners, one of which is now in its seventh edition. Before retiring to northern Door County in 2010, Hanreddy taught students to find their own voices in their writing, but she had not given much time to finding her own. It took a few more years – and encouragement from Estella Lauter and Max Garland, former Door County and state poets laureate, respectively – to believe poetry might be the vehicle she needed to explore the “vast reaches of mind and spirit.”
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

The Poetry of Janiya Williams

The poet Janiya Williams is 16 years old and a resident of central city Milwaukee. She attends the Golda Meir school where she’s enrolled in the Doctor Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy program. Locally, she is known for the award-winning speech she gave at the 2018-2019 We Energies MPS Martin Luther King contest. The controversial speech took the form of a rap poem and addressed emotive issues including Black stereotypes, police brutality, Black pride and excellence.
Books & Literatureletterpile.com

Long Lost Poetry- Part 3

Brenda Thornlow is an author, animal advocate, & certified Reiki Master from NY. Her books can be found on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, & iTunes. Her face, like an angel, is so fair. So sweet as she has never a care. Her smile like the sunshine on a summer day,...
Home & GardenWicked Local

POETRY CORNER: Mighty Like A Rose

Reaching, reaching for the sun. all that is deep inside her. But look. New buds appear. as the circle of life continues. Fran Sharron is a Randolph resident. Reaching, reaching for the sun. thorns silently ignored. She tends her garden,. gives it all that it needs,. with all that she...
Interlochen, MItraverseticker.com

Sensory Poetry in the Garden

Interlochen Center for the Arts, R.B. Annis Botanical Lab,. Craft your very own poem inspired by the rich beauty of mother nature. Write, observe & share in this immersive poetry experience. All materials will be provided. Class size is limited to 12. All participants must register by contacting Emily Umbarger at emily.umbarger@interlochen.org.
cachevalleydaily.com

COWBOY POETRY: Ben’s Words

I’ve listened to Ben Franklin’s words of, “Early off to bed.” And then he says,. He even boasts one further. States, “You’ll be a wealthy man.” And claims of. pure good health. I say, “Work out and get a tan.”. So, Ben let’s talk about your words of healthy, wealthy...
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Dad can't expect daughter to make concessions for his choices

Q. My soon-to-be in-laws just threw a wonderful party announcing their son's and my engagement. My entire family attended. We have not been together in over six years. My dad asked us all not to post pictures of him standing next to my mother because it would upset his longtime girlfriend, who was not invited and therefore not in attendance. (My parents get along.)
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

Hemingway resident writer is poetry in motion

Brimming with ideas is important, but having a personal space to dedicate time and energy to develop, refine and turn those ideas into finished works can be a godsend. Both of these are now true for Rebecca Morgan Frank, the new Writer in Residence (WIR) at the Ernest Hemingway Foundation of Oak Park (EHFOP).

Comments / 0

Community Policy