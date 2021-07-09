Quick Note Poetry: Jimmy O #Haiti

“Who wanders lonely / as a cloud / with three golden retrievers?” wonders Jason Allen-Paisant, retreading Wordsworth. The answer, where he is concerned, is “Not me no not me / I could never understand this poetry”. In Thinking With Trees (Carcanet, £10.99), the Caribbean-born poet meditates on the Romantic inheritance while inserting himself, often uncomfortably, in the suburban pastoral spaces of dog walkers in Leeds. Nature must be internalised to become poetic currency (“All I can handle is the landscape within me / not secrecy / spread out on a canvas”), and the framing of the landscape is driven by tensions between present-day experience and cultural memory. Walking out into an English autumn, Allen-Paisant enters “a world / unpossessed and full”. The poet scrupulously decouples nature from any sense of private ownership, opening himself up to more generous, alternative worldviews. This is a bold and impressive debut.