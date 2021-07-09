Quick Note Poetry: Jimmy O #Haiti
Haitian migrations moved into delights. The power of a nation glaces through, in spite, of! Moving through power, in perseverance of Heavenly skies. The voice of a nation mourns endless cries! Love is abundant. Fruits of harvest’s time. The nation is ready. Now, rebirth into higher skies. For love was an abundant wonder; moving through the present tone. Awakening’s abundance, for a rebirthed hue. There are treasures surrounding us, in the bountiness of hue!thriveglobal.com
