S Harrison Smith Discusses Future With Vikings

This could be a make-or-break season for Cousins with the Vikings, according to Arif Hasan of The Athletic. Cousins has thrown 91 touchdowns against 29 interceptions in his three years with the Vikings, but he's reached the playoffs just once and has a .543 winning percentage in the regular season. While a poor defense was the bigger problem in Minnesota last year, the team's selection of QB Kellen Mond at 66th overall in the 2021 draft suggests Cousins could be in trouble if he doesn't reach the playoffs this season. His two-year contract includes fully guaranteed base salaries in 2021 ($21 million) and 2022 ($35 million), so any financial incentive for moving on from Cousins would have to involve a trade. In any case, it's more of a concern for next offseason, as the Vikings are optimistic Cousins can lead them to the playoffs with the help of a seemingly improved defense. The soon-to-be 33-year-old QB has plenty to work with in the Minnesota offense, surrounded by RB Dalvin Cook, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Adam Thielen and TE Irv Smith.