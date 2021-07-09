Cancel
S Harrison Smith Discusses Future With Vikings

By Ben Levine
profootballrumors.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Smith has spent his entire nine-year career in Minnesota, and the Pro Bowl safety naturally wants to end his career with the Vikings. However, during a recent appearance on All Things Covered, Smith admitted to the hosts, current teammate Patrick Peterson and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, that anything could happen.

