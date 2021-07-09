Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB draft: Which Bay Area prospects will hear their names called?

By Evan Webeck
Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s unlikely that any player with Bay Area ties will come off the board on the first day of the MLB draft, but by the time the 20-round affair is over, as many as a dozen or more local players could be on their first step to the show. Overall,...

www.dailydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Mlb Draft#St Mary S College#Acalanes High#Stanford#Lhp#Ba#Era#Ss C#Acalanes Hs#Giants#Velocity#Cal#The Cape Cod League#Cal#El Cerrito Hs#Uc Santa Barbara#De La Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Indians 2021 MLB Draft: 3 prospects to consider in first round

Cleveland Indians 2021 MLB Draft: 3 prospects to consider in first round. With the 2021 MLB Draft less than a week away teams around Major League Baseball, including the Cleveland Indians, are hard at work finalizing their big boards to prepare for the draft ahead. While the MLB Draft doesn’t carry the same weight or following as the NFL, NBA or NHL drafts, it still has a high significance to the growth of teams.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves' 2021 MLB Draft Guide and Top Prospects to Target

After winning their third straight NL East title with a 35-25 record in 2020, the Atlanta Braves will choose No. 24 overall in the 2021 MLB draft. The Braves have done as well as anyone drafting and developing first-round talent in recent years, with guys like Austin Riley (2015), Mike Soroka (2015) and Ian Anderson (2016) all key pieces of the current core.
MLBchatsports.com

Brewers Draft: 3 Third Base Prospects To Know For The 2021 MLB Draft

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Baseballs in a pile on the field before the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners at Sahlen Field on June 29, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) The 2021 MLB Draft is just a few days away....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays 2021 MLB Draft Canadian Prospect Watch: Evan Elliot

Another Canadian arm that could assist the Blue Jays farm system? Right-handed pitcher, polished and draft-eligible, Evan Elliot, from Toronto, Ontario. Evan Elliot is a right-handed pitcher at Virginia Commonwealth University. The Toronto-born north-paw sprouted out of the Ontario Terriers program while attending Michael Power St. Joseph High School. He has an impressive baseball resume; in 2017, he represented Team Ontario in the Canada Summer Games. He was a Canada/Puerto Rico All High-School team member and a member of the notorious Canadian Junior National Team program.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: 5 MLB Draft prospects that should be on the shortlist

It’s anyone’s guess as to who the Cincinnati Reds‘ brass is looking at in Round 1 of the 2021 MLB Draft, but we’ve got a pretty good idea of the direction Nick Krall and the front office might go. Given that Cincinnati has three of the first 35 picks, do not be shocked at all if the Reds draft a below-slot player in Round 1 and land a gem with pick No. 30 or 35.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays – 2021 MLB Draft Canadian Prospect Watch: Calvin Ziegler

The Toronto Blue Jays could very well land arguably the best Canadian prospect in this year’s draft out of Kitchener, Ontario, right-handed pitcher, Calvin Ziegler. Ziegler will be the hottest arm out of Canada in this year’s draft; in my opinion, he’ll be the highest Canadian draft pick in 2021. He’s ranked 123rd on MLB’s top draft prospect list. This is not a pitcher I would have wanted to face when I was playing elite ball in high school. At best, I saw 92mph down in New York in my 18U year. Seeing 97mph is a different world on its own.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

MLB Prospect Report: Draft Preview Part 2

If you read last week’s MLB Draft Preview Part 1, you’re familiar with what we’re doing here. If you didn’t, then why didn’t you? I will be previewing some of the more interesting but lesser-known draft prospects for this coming weekend’s draft but by no means is this a mock draft. In last week’s piece, we covered a bunch of prospects likely to go in the top-half of the first round and this week we’ll go over a few more for the first round and then some other ones that could go in the second and third rounds that are interesting from a fantasy perspective. Just like in all other sport’s drafts, there will be a lot of players drafted who are all-around solid players in reality but have little fantasy value either...
MLBTuscaloosa News

Names to know for Alabama baseball in the 2021 MLB Draft

The MLB Draft starts Sunday night, and some players with Alabama baseball ties are expected to hear their names called over the next three days. Fresh off the Crimson Tide's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014, here are some names to watch. Peyton Wilson, 2B. MLB.com ranking: 68. Wilson, the...
MLBprovidencejournal.com

SK's Liam McGill waits, hopes, his name is called on MLB draft day

If given the chance at some point, Liam McGill will make the same choice again. Extending his baseball career was the idea when the South Kingstown native elected to spend a fifth college season at Bryant. Now McGill is hopeful his cell phone will ring during or soon after the Major League Baseball Draft, which begins on Sunday.
MLBStandard-Examiner

MLB draft: Ky Bush will have to wait until at least Day 2 to hear his name called

NORTH OGDEN — Kyler Bush’s name is still up on MLB draft boards. The 21-year-old left-handed pitcher, who graduated from Fremont High in 2018 and pitched at Saint Mary’s College this year, had showed up on mock drafts as high as the first round, but he was not selected in Sunday’s primary round and attention now turns to Monday for rounds 2-10.
MLBwilsonpost.com

Nashville-area players to watch in the 2021 MLB Draft

Middle Tennessee is loaded with prospects eligible for the 2021 MLB Draft. More than 600 high school and college players will hear their names called in the 20-round draft, set for Sunday through Tuesday. The first round begins Sunday at 6 p.m. central on ESPN and MLB Network. Vanderbilt right-handed...
MLBKearney Hub

Huskers' Schwellenbach and Povich react after hearing names called in MLB Draft

Coming out of high school in 2018, Spencer Schwellenbach thought there was a chance he could be taken in the fifth round of that year's Major League Baseball Draft. That would have meant going to directly to the pros and collecting paychecks, getting paid to play the game he loved, and fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Maryland Statechatsports.com

MM 7.14: Two Maryland baseball players selected in 2021 MLB Draft

The 2021 MLB Draft concluded Tuesday evening and Maryland baseball was well represented. Maryland had a loaded roster this past season that produced one of its more successful seasons in years, which saw the Terps make the NCAA Tournament and the regional final, where East Carolina University defeated them. So,...
MLBMLB

Which Draft picks will be quickest to MLB?

DENVER -- Garrett Crochet is the exception, not the rule. The 11th overall pick in 2020, Crochet went from the Draft to the White Sox alternate training site to the big leagues last summer. He became the first player to make his pro debut in the Majors since the Reds' Mike Leake in 2010 and the first to appear at that level in his Draft year since the Royals' Brandon Finnegan in 2014.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Mayer, Leiter, Rocker among top prospects for MLB draft

NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates will lead off the Major League Baseball draft for the fifth time, and first since they took pitcher Gerrit Cole in 2011. Here’s a capsule look at some of the top players expected to go early when the draft begins Sunday night in Denver:

Comments / 0

Community Policy