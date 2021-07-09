Torrid IPO could spur more investment in plus-size apparel market

Stevanato Group SPA has set terms for its initial public offering of shares, with the Italy-based provider of drug containment, delivery and diagnostic services looking to raise $672.0 million. The company is offering 28.0 million shares in the IPO, and selling shareholders are offering 12.0 million shares, for a total offering of 40.0 million shares. The IPO is expected to price between $21 and $24 a share. With 300.43 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the expected pricing would value the company at up to $7.21 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "STVN." Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net profit of EUR36.6 million ($43.2 million) on revenue of EUR192.8 million ($227.5 million) during the quarter ended March 31, after a profit of EUR7.2 million on revenue of EUR136.4 million in the year-ago period. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 1.9% over the past three months, while the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has tacked on 3.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.