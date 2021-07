Even as Bitcoin is yet to recover from its historic slump earlier this year, the cryptocurrency mining crackdown in China and an upcoming update for the Ethereum cryptocurrency has resulted in miners dumping their graphics processing units and notebooks in the Chinese resale market. Ethereum, which is trading for $2,104 (UPDATE AT END), opened at around $750 at the start of this year and traded at an all-time high of $4,382 in May. Now, an upcoming 'hard fork' for cryptocurrency combined with the Chinese government's new restrictions on cryptocurrency mining has led to miners starting to flood the market with the computing products used in their operations.