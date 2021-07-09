Tobacco giant Altria Group selling its wine subsidiary for $1.2 billion

More than 10 years after getting into the wine business, Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc. is exiting that business for a sale price of about $1.2 billion in cash. Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, announced Friday that it has agreed to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates business unit to Sycamore Partners Management L.P., a New York-based private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments. The transaction also calls for the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities.