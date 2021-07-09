Cancel
Eagle County, CO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.

alerts.weather.gov

#Flash Flood Watch#Colorado River#Extreme Weather#14 44 00 Mdt
