Severe Weather Statement issued for Dauphin, Lebanon, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dauphin; Lebanon; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN DAUPHIN...EAST CENTRAL PERRY AND NORTHWESTERN LEBANON COUNTIES At 444 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Buffalo, moving east southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Millersburg, Sand Hill, Elizabethville, Fredericksburg, New Buffalo, Harper Tavern, Lickdale, Fort Indiantown Gap, Penn National Race Course, Dehart Dam, Jonestown, Halifax, Enders and Ono. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 7. Interstate 81 from mile markers 82 to 96. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH