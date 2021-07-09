Cancel
Congress & Courts

House support for annual budget is bipartisan, unanimous

By State House News Service
whdh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House unanimously approved a $48.1 billion annual budget Friday afternoon, and Senate approval is expected later in the day. House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who co-chaired the conference committee that resolved differences between the House and Senate budget proposals, said the vote will “mark a capstone to a volatile 16-month odyssey we have seen since the pandemic first struck the commonwealth.”

