House support for annual budget is bipartisan, unanimous
The House unanimously approved a $48.1 billion annual budget Friday afternoon, and Senate approval is expected later in the day. House Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, who co-chaired the conference committee that resolved differences between the House and Senate budget proposals, said the vote will “mark a capstone to a volatile 16-month odyssey we have seen since the pandemic first struck the commonwealth.”whdh.com
Comments / 0