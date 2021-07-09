Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL LAKE AND WEST CENTRAL VOLUSIA COUNTIES At 445 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lake George, or 8 miles east of Juniper Springs. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alexander Springs, Astor, Sellers Lake and Astor Park. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.