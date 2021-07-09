Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Volusia, Northern Lake County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Volusia; Northern Lake County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL LAKE AND WEST CENTRAL VOLUSIA COUNTIES At 445 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lake George, or 8 miles east of Juniper Springs. The storm is nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Alexander Springs, Astor, Sellers Lake and Astor Park. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lake, FL
County
Lake County, FL
County
Volusia County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lake George
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy