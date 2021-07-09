Cancel
Chatham County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chatham, Durham, Orange, Wake by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Straight line winds can blow down trees, power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Orange; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Orange County in central North Carolina Western Wake County in central North Carolina Eastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Durham County in central North Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 445 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chapel Hill to near Pittsboro, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, RDU International and Apex. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

