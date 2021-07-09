Cancel
Allen Robinson, Bears ‘Unlikely’ To Agree On Extension Before Deadline

By Andrew Ortenberg
profootballrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals is rapidly approaching, with next Thursday July 15th being the cut-off. There are seven tagged players left without contracts, and it sounds like it’s safe to say at least one of them won’t be getting one. The Bears and star receiver Allen Robinson have had “no substantive talks” in recent months, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. Pelissero added that it “seems unlikely a long-term deal will get done.”

