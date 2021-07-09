Cancel
Mark Ingram Could Be ‘Odd Man Out’ W/ Texans RBs?

By Andrew Ortenberg
profootballrumors.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Ingram signed a one-year deal worth “up to” $3MM with the Texans back in March, but he’s apparently not guaranteed to make the team. Houston has been busy beefing up their running backs room, and they just signed Rex Burkhead last month. It’s now “unlikely” that the team will keep all of Ingram, Burkhead, David Johnson, and Phillip Lindsay, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com writes. Since she notes the Texans just restructured Johnson’s contract this offseason which gave him more guaranteed money for 2021, Barshop says he’ll “probably make the team”

Texans RB Mark Ingram on Houston's roster bubble?

Mark Ingram signed a one-year deal worth “up to” $3M with the Texans back in March, but he’s apparently not guaranteed to make the team. The Texans have been busy beefing up their running backs room, and they just signed Rex Burkhead last month. It’s now “unlikely” that the team will keep all of Ingram, Burkhead, David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Since she notes the Texans just restructured Johnson’s contract this offseason, which gave him more guaranteed money for 2021, Barshop says he’ll “probably make the team.”
