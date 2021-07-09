Negro Leagues 101 campaign brings heightened access to museum’s treasured trove in KC

Why is George "Tubby" Scales missing from baseball's batting average leaderboard?Harrison Studio. I will start off by saying that I have always been a huge fan of the Negro Leagues and what they ultimately represent. The fortitude possessed by these men to go their own way in the face of countless obstacles, at its core, is beyond a level of admiration. Being the kind of guy who owned a Hilton Smith jersey as a 12-year-old, the news that MLB was finally acknowledging these leagues as equal was incredibly exciting. As release day came, I eagerly grabbed my phone and started thumbing through Baseball-Reference. After hours of searching the new career stat leaders for some of my favorite players, I came to a realization. This move by MLB is a half measure and fails to bring awareness to many all-time greats and optically perpetuates the same ignorance that has existed since the “gentlemen’s agreement.”